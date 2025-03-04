Apple has unveiled a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air, but are the cons worth it?





This iPad accessory lineup refresh brings along a mix of enhancements and trade-offs. The most notable shift is its positioning: it effectively bridges the gap between the premium iPad Pro keyboard and the more basic Folio, offering a floating design at a more accessible price point.





The new M3 iPad Air Magic Keyboard from different angles. | Image credit — Apple





To understand the context, it's worth remembering that Apple's keyboard accessories have evolved significantly. Initially, simple covers provided basic protection, but the Magic Keyboard introduced a floating design, a built-in trackpad, and a more laptop-like experience. This new version for the iPad Air takes design cues from the iPad Pro’s keyboard from the previous year, but with adjustments to meet the Air’s specific needs.

Pros and cons of the new iPad Air Magic Keyboard





New M3 iPad Air Magic Keyboard (left) versus M2 iPad Air Magic Keyboard (right). | Image credit — Apple





The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air comes with several benefits. It is $30 less expensive than the previous model, which is a welcome change for those looking to outfit their new iPad Air. The design features a flatter hinge, making it thinner and lighter, which improves portability. Users will also appreciate the inclusion of function row keys, which provide quick access to common settings and controls. Additionally, the trackpad has been enlarged, offering more room for gesture controls and navigation. The USB-C connector for pass-through charging is another plus, particularly when you are limited to one USB-C port on the device to connect peripherals or headphones to.



However, some features have been omitted to achieve the lower price and thinner design. The keyboard no longer includes backlighting for the keys, which could be a drawback for those who frequently work in dimly lit environments. The color option has also been limited to white, losing the previous black option. Furthermore, the updated camera cutout means this keyboard is not compatible with older iPad Pro models.



Recommended Stories

When compared to the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, the differences become more apparent. The iPad Air version is $30 cheaper, but it lacks key backlighting, is only offered in white, uses a silicone material instead of metal, and forgoes the solid-state haptic trackpad found in the Pro model. Essentially, it aligns more closely with the Magic Keyboard Folio for the standard iPad, but retains the floating design that many find appealing.



The pricing for the new keyboard is $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model. It's also worth noting that the older Magic Keyboard designed for the M2 iPad Air is still available, but at a higher price of $299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 13-inch.





For many, choosing a magic keyboard for their new iPad Air represents a compromise. The reduced price and improved design might outweigh the loss of backlighting and color options. Depending on your needs, the new keyboard will either be a great option, or a required purchase to get the most out of the new iPad Air.