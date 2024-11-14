Apple has no plans for smart rings, says this CEO: "It's hard to do it right"
AI-generated Apple Smart Ring concept. | Created by PhoneArena with Pixel Studio
If you're a fan of the idea of getting a smart ring, but you're also a die-hard Apple fan, well, you might be in for a nasty surprise.
Apple has no plans to launch a smart ring, according to Tom Hale, the CEO of health-tech firm Oura, despite ongoing rumors that the tech giant might be considering entering this market segment, CNBC reports.
Samsung’s release of the Galaxy Ring earlier this year has heightened interest in the product, and some analysts even predicted that Apple could introduce its own version by 2026. However, Hale, whose company Oura has specialized in smart rings since its founding in 2013, does not believe Apple will join the trend.
In an interview at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Hale said that Apple isn’t convinced there’s much benefit in having both a ring and a watch. Plus, Apple is not enthusiastic about the idea of introducing a product that could compete with the Apple Watch – a major part of their business.
Hale added that Apple is likely monitoring both Samsung’s progress and Oura’s developments but emphasized that creating a successful smart ring is not easy. "It’s a tough category to get right", he remarked.
Under Tim Cook’s leadership, Apple has prioritized health features in its product lineup, particularly with the Apple Watch, which has become a hub for health monitoring and fitness tracking. So a smart ring sounds logical, right?
Unlike smartwatches, which can be bulky and require frequent charging, smart rings are compact and designed for all-day wear, including during sleep. They use a variety of sensors to track metrics like heart rate, activity levels, and sleep quality, offering a lightweight alternative for users who find smartwatches less comfortable.
Hale also pointed out that Apple’s strategy revolves around making the Apple Watch the cornerstone of its wearable platform.
This aligns with earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claimed that Apple has abandoned plans to develop its own smart ring after years of internal deliberations.
The rationale behind Apple’s decision seems clear for Gurman as well: introducing a smart ring could risk cannibalizing the success of the Apple Watch, a flagship product that remains a top choice for health and fitness tracking. By sticking with the watch, Apple avoids potentially undermining its own market.
Although Apple hasn’t publicly addressed these claims, Gurman’s reputation for accurate Apple insights lends weight to his report, suggesting that a smart ring from Apple is unlikely in the foreseeable future.
