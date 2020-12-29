Now through New Year's Day, Apple teams up with Grubhub to save you money on delivered meals

If you're looking for a bargain on a delivered meal, Apple is teaming up with Grubhub to have food delivered to your front door with a 20% discount. The meal must be ordered through Grubhub's app or online webaite. Apple Pay customers who received an email discussing the promotion can tap on the "Order Now" link in the message or type in "APPLEPAY" at checkout in the Grubhub app or website.





The value of the 20% discount is capped at $10 before tax, tip, and fees. This means that a $50 order will result in the maximum $10 discount being applied to the price. The deal starts now and runs through January 1st, 2021.









Remember, this promotion only runs through the first day of the New Year. Now go feed your stomach!

