Now through New Year's Day, Apple teams up with Grubhub to save you money on delivered meals
If you're looking for a bargain on a delivered meal, Apple is teaming up with Grubhub to have food delivered to your front door with a 20% discount. The meal must be ordered through Grubhub's app or online webaite. Apple Pay customers who received an email discussing the promotion can tap on the "Order Now" link in the message or type in "APPLEPAY" at checkout in the Grubhub app or website.
The Grubhub app is available through the App Store; it can be installed on your iPhone and iPad by clicking on this link. Or you can visit the delivery firm's website at Grubhub.com.
Remember, this promotion only runs through the first day of the New Year. Now go feed your stomach!