Now the House has its own proposed bill against Apple and Google to vote for

Now the House has its own proposed bill against Apple and Google to vote for0
You might recall that earlier this week we told you about a trio of bipartisan senators that introduced a bill named the "Open App Markets Act" that if passed into law (and there still is a long way to go) could force Apple to open up its walled garden and allow sideloading. The Act could give consumers more control over their devices, protecting their privacy and security.
A bill targeted Apple and Google's app stores was proposed in the House days after a similar bill was brought up in the senate
Rep. Buck's office noted that U.S. consumers spent nearly $33 billion last year in mobile app stores. 13.4 billion apps were downloaded in 2020 according to the statement.
Both Apple and Google take up to a 30% cut of in-app payments and force developers to use their respective in-app payment platforms. Developers who try to get consumers to use their own payment platforms (thus saving money for consumers) could have their apps removed from the App Store or Google Play Store. This is what happened to Epic Games and its smash hit Fortnite when the developer offered its own in-app payment platform on its website and both Apple and Google kicked Fortnite out of the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.
Lawmakers have been calling tech giants like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook anticompetitive
Google says that Android handsets often have two or more app stores preloaded. That didn't stop the House Judiciary Committee from passing six antitrust measures in June that focused on some of the biggest names in tech including Google. Other firms included in the measures were Apple, Amazon, and Facebook. One of the House bill's writers, Rep. Buck, happens to be the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel.
As the smartphone market has matured, Apple has turned to its Services unit to squeeze out additional revenue from the more than 1 billion iPhone units worldwide that are still active. The App Store is part of the Services unit that also includes Apple Music, Apple Care+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, iTunes, and more. In fiscal 2020, Services brought in revenue of $53.8 billion for Apple.
If both the House and Senate pass their respective versions of the bills, both sides will meet to hash out the differences. The final version of the bill will then be voted on by both chambers and if passed by both, on to the White House it goes for the president to sign.