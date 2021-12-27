Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch





The Apple Glasses contraption is expected to sport 8K resolution display specs, be connected via the latest Wi-fi 6E standard, and powered by an Apple M1 silicon. The Apple Glasses will also have a rather high price tag , suggested by the limited amount of components Apple has ordered to suppliers.





Apple hiring an AR/VR public relations manager indicates launch preparations that are in advanced stage, and Andrea Schubert has plenty of experience popularizing Facebook's virtual reality efforts since 2016.





According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s expected AR/VR headwear will be landing with 3D-scanning sensors that can map objects and also detect its owner's hand gestures that may be used to control the device or navigate in games and other augmented reality applications.





Apple is starting to get its ducks in a row when it comes to the Apple Glasses AR/VR headset launch, or whatever it gets called, and hiring Meta's Andrea Schubert only means that will be hearing about the project's release, specs, features and pricing pretty soon.

