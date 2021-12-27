Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch

Apple is preparing to release its Glasses AR/VR headgear
in 2022, and is increasingly poaching industry heads to ensure a smooth launch. Its latest score may have been Andrea Schubert who used to work as communications and PR head for none other than Facebook's owner Meta AR headset project, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Apple-centric PowerOn newsletter
.
The Apple Glasses contraption is expected to sport 8K resolution display specs, be connected via the latest Wi-fi 6E standard, and powered by an Apple M1 silicon. The Apple Glasses will also have a rather high price tag
, suggested by the limited amount of components Apple has ordered to suppliers.
Apple hiring an AR/VR public relations manager indicates launch preparations that are in advanced stage, and Andrea Schubert has plenty of experience popularizing Facebook's virtual reality efforts since 2016.
According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s expected AR/VR headwear will be landing with 3D-scanning sensors that can map objects and also detect its owner's hand gestures that may be used to control the device or navigate in games and other augmented reality applications.
In any case, according to Mr. Gurman, "Apple is starting to get its ducks in a row
" when it comes to the Apple Glasses AR/VR headset
launch, or whatever it gets called, and hiring Meta's Andrea Schubert only means that will be hearing about the project's release, specs, features and pricing pretty soon.