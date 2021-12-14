Expect expensive Apple AR/VR Glasses in 2022, foldable iPhone or iPad after

Expect expensive Apple AR/VR Glasses in 2022, foldable iPhone or iPad after0
The first foldable iPhone or iPad tablet (Ross Young isn't sure exactly what it will be called) is slated for a release as early as 2023, as Apple was able to solve "key technology issues," reports Mr. Young, but could also see the light of day for mass production in the year after.
Mr. Young also reports on their expectations that the iPhone 14 Pro models might indeed have under-display Face ID components and punch-hole display, saying farewell to the notch for the first time since the iPhone X. There are predictions that under-display cameras like the one on Samsung's Z Fold 3 are here to stay, and will even be increasing in resolution in 2022, too. Hopefully, as the 4MP sensor on the Z Fold 3 doesn't really cut it at the moment, despite its giant 2 micron pixel size.
- Better Under Panel Cameras, Under Panel IR Sensors to Eliminate Notches: Many rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max won’t have a notch but will have punch hole cameras with either touch ID or an under panel IR sensor. This would be a popular move. Also hearing about higher resolution UPCs coming soon.
- Apple AR Headset Introduction: Lots of rumors about this, but volume estimates look low for next year, so price must be high.
- Rollable/Slidable Smartphone/Tablet: Expecting more developments and technical progress with product launches in early 2023.
- Multi-fold Tablet/Smartphone Timing: Expecting more developments and technical progress with product launches in early 2024.
- Apple Foldable and OLED iPad and MacBook Timing: Not expected until 2023 at the earliest, 2024 more likely.
- Samsung-UDC Agreement Extension/Blue OLED Introduction: LTPO from More Suppliers.
- More Consolidation in China - BOE and HKC, BOE and Visionox.
- MicroLED Progress.