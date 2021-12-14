Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Display

Expect expensive Apple AR/VR Glasses in 2022, foldable iPhone or iPad after

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Expect expensive Apple AR/VR Glasses in 2022, foldable iPhone or iPad after, predicts analyst
The most credible and prolific display industry analyst, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain fame, has issued a report detailing Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone or an iPad based on the research shop's supply chain probes.

The first foldable iPhone or iPad tablet (Ross Young isn't sure exactly what it will be called) is slated for a release as early as 2023, as Apple was able to solve "key technology issues," reports Mr. Young, but could also see the light of day for mass production in the year after. 

This jibes with many previous rumors about an iPhone Fold launch, including those of reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who also states that we will see a foldable Apple device in 2023. Tucked in the report titled "What Will the Big Display Stories Be in 2022" are nuggets of info on Apple's AR/VR Glasses expected 2022 launch and their high price, as well as on the foldable iPhone plans.

Mr. Young also reports on their expectations that the iPhone 14 Pro models might indeed have under-display Face ID components and punch-hole display, saying farewell to the notch for the first time since the iPhone X. There are predictions that under-display cameras like the one on Samsung's Z Fold 3 are here to stay, and will even be increasing in resolution in 2022, too. Hopefully, as the 4MP sensor on the Z Fold 3 doesn't really cut it at the moment, despite its giant 2 micron pixel size. 

Here are the Display Supply Chain predictions for the mobile screen-related movers and shakers of 2022:

  • Better Under Panel Cameras, Under Panel IR Sensors to Eliminate Notches: Many rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max won’t have a notch but will have punch hole cameras with either touch ID or an under panel IR sensor. This would be a popular move. Also hearing about higher resolution UPCs coming soon.
  • Apple AR Headset Introduction: Lots of rumors about this, but volume estimates look low for next year, so price must be high.
  • Rollable/Slidable Smartphone/Tablet: Expecting more developments and technical progress with product launches in early 2023.
  • Multi-fold Tablet/Smartphone Timing: Expecting more developments and technical progress with product launches in early 2024.
  • Apple Foldable and OLED iPad and MacBook Timing: Not expected until 2023 at the earliest, 2024 more likely.
  • Samsung-UDC Agreement Extension/Blue OLED Introduction: LTPO from More Suppliers.
  • More Consolidation in China - BOE and HKC, BOE and Visionox.
  • MicroLED Progress.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro holiday deal is back for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro holiday deal is back for a limited time
-33%
Android 13 may let users disable Google’s background process watchdog
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Android 13 may let users disable Google’s background process watchdog
YouTube TV might lose all Disney-owned channels this week
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV might lose all Disney-owned channels this week
Apple releases Tracker Detect – an AirTags app for Android to protect your privacy
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Apple releases Tracker Detect – an AirTags app for Android to protect your privacy
iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
iPhone 14 Pro set to be the first with a 48MP main camera and 8GB RAM
The mother of all unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G deals is here to blow your mind
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The mother of all unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G deals is here to blow your mind
-450
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless