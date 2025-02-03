Deja Vu: iPhone 11 series receives a new build of iOS 18.3 to install

My wife's iPhone 11 Pro Max has recently had an issue that prevents her from making or taking a call every now and then. This forces her to reboot the phone to get cellular connectivity working again. We figured out that this had been happening to her device since she installed iOS 18.3 and we wondered whether Apple needed to push out a second update to fix the issue. After all, without its phone capabilities, the iPhone is simply the "i."









The return of a feature on the iPhone calculator that allows you to continue doing the last operation by pressing the "Equals" button. For example, let's say that you are multiplying 5 times 3 resulting in an answer of 15. Hit the equal key again and in iOS 18 .3, the Calculator app will run the last operation another time. So the previous answer, 15, is multiplied by 3 (the last operation) which equals 45. This was a very popular feature and iPhone users are happy to get it back.









The update patches some serious flaws and exterminates bugs such as the one that makes the keyboard disappear when you're trying to type a task or query to Siri. Another issue fixed by the update is one where the phone continues to play a song until the tune comes to an end even if Apple Music has already been closed.