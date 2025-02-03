Deja Vu: iPhone 11 series receives a new build of iOS 18.3 to install
Up Next:
My wife's iPhone 11 Pro Max has recently had an issue that prevents her from making or taking a call every now and then. This forces her to reboot the phone to get cellular connectivity working again. We figured out that this had been happening to her device since she installed iOS 18.3 and we wondered whether Apple needed to push out a second update to fix the issue. After all, without its phone capabilities, the iPhone is simply the "i."
Seriously though, Apple has released software build iOS 18.3 build 22D64 which is another version of iOS 18.3 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The version of the software update for all other compatible iPhone models that support iOS 18.3 is 22D63. Since the iPhone 11 series doesn't support Apple Intelligence, the main features of the re-released update include:
The return of a feature on the iPhone calculator that allows you to continue doing the last operation by pressing the "Equals" button. For example, let's say that you are multiplying 5 times 3 resulting in an answer of 15. Hit the equal key again and in iOS 18.3, the Calculator app will run the last operation another time. So the previous answer, 15, is multiplied by 3 (the last operation) which equals 45. This was a very popular feature and iPhone users are happy to get it back.
Apple releases a second version of the iOS 18.3 update for iPhone 11 series models. | Image credit-9to5Mac
The update patches some serious flaws and exterminates bugs such as the one that makes the keyboard disappear when you're trying to type a task or query to Siri. Another issue fixed by the update is one where the phone continues to play a song until the tune comes to an end even if Apple Music has already been closed.
If you have an iPhone 11 series handset you can look for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Update Now. Browsing around social media platforms, including Apple's own discussion site, there are various posts and complaints about iOS 18.3 and some happen to mention the iPhone 11 line. If you have been experiencing issues with your iPhone 11 series phone after installing iOS 18.3, check to see if you have received the re-issued version of iOS 18.3. If you have, install it ASAP.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: