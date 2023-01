Apple fined €8 million in France for gathering user data without permission

"We are disappointed with this decision given the CNIL has previously recognized that how we serve search ads in the App Store prioritizes user privacy, and we will appeal."



"Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by providing users with a clear choice as to whether or not they would like personalized ads..."





Here's part of the official statement Apple gave to the Financial Times This isn’t the first time Apple has made French regulators angry. France's competition authority gave the company a fine of $364.6 million (originally $1.2 billion) in 2020 for alleged antitrust violations in its distribution chain. In the same year, the company was also hit with a $27.3 million fine after being accused of intentionally slowing down iPhones