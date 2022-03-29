Apple fined for the tenth time (maximum penalty) by the Netherlands over dating apps payments

Motorola pulled off an unprecedented feat in the US smartphone market in 2021

Apple's rumored hardware subscriptions: analyst says it could increase Apple's share value

YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android

Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos

OnePlus One buyers can enter to win one of 33 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away

One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US