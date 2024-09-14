Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple executive confirms all four models of the iPhone 16 will come with 8GB of RAM

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Official image of iPhone 16 models
In a departure from its usual secrecy, Apple has confirmed that all four models of the upcoming iPhone 16 will come equipped with 8GB of RAM. This marks a significant upgrade, particularly for the standard iPhone 16 models, which previously had 6GB of RAM. The primary reason behind this RAM boost is Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI features.

Johny Srouji, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware and Technologies, shed light on the decision in a recent interview. He emphasized that Apple meticulously analyzes data to determine the hardware requirements for specific features. In the case of Apple Intelligence, the data indicated a need for 8GB of RAM to ensure optimal performance.

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Walmart with Verizon. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo).
$1200 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Walmart with Verizon. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device.
$1000 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Pre-order the iPhone 16 and experience Apple Intelligence and get things done effortlessly. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile for 100% off. You have to pick a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). The deal requires activation.
$830 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

While Apple Intelligence was the main driver behind the RAM upgrade, Srouji acknowledged that the additional memory will also benefit other applications, such as high-end gaming. He highlighted Apple's ability to optimize software for its hardware, ensuring efficient memory usage.

Video Thumbnail
Interview with Johny Srouji, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware and Technologies. | Video credit — Geekerwan

The interview also touched upon the A18 chip powering the iPhone 16. Srouji explained that the decision to stick with two performance cores and four efficiency cores was based on a careful balance of factors, including battery size, power delivery, thermal envelope, and typical user scenarios. He believes this configuration is ideal for the iPhone, while the M4 chip in the iPad Pro, with its four performance cores, is better suited to the iPad's larger thermal envelope and different power delivery capabilities.

We have lots of data that tells us what is going to enable a certain feature, and Apple Intelligence is one of those very, very important features that we want to enable. And we look at different configurations, both for computation and memory bandwidth and memory capacity. And then we make the right trade-off and balance of what actually makes the most sense. So, Apple Intelligence was a major feature that led us to believe that we need to get to 8GB.
— Johny Srouji, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware and Technologies, September 2024

Apple's decision to equip the entire iPhone 16 lineup with 8GB of RAM is very timely considering how AI has become a big part of smartphone releases lately and how RAM-intensive running these processes on-device can be. The increased memory should not only enhance Apple Intelligence but also improve performance across a range of applications.

Recommended Stories
However, what stuck with me was the fact that this shift has effectively forced Apple to disclose these numbers, even though traditionally it never felt the need to. I guess we can consider this a win and hopefully the beginning of a more transparent approach to disclosing device specs to consumers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year

Latest News

You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless