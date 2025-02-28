Some iPhone users might see a major privacy feature disappear soon
iPhone 16. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple has been in hot water with French regulators for nearly two years now, thanks to its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. If you've ever seen those "Ask App Not to Track" pop-ups, that's what this is all about. Well, the investigation is finally wrapping up and it looks like things aren't going to end well for Apple.
A new report suggests Apple is about to face an antitrust fine as the French regulator is set to rule on its privacy control feature. French fines can hit as much as 10% of a company's global revenue, so this could be a big blow for Apple.
The decision is expected next month, potentially ordering Apple to stop its anti-competitive practices, marking the first regulatory ban on the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. There's even a chance that the feature could be disabled for iPhone users in France.
As I mentioned earlier, ATT gives iPhone users the power to choose which apps can track their activity, which should help companies like, for example, Meta's Facebook and other online advertisers tailor ads and measure their performance. However, digital advertising, mobile gaming giants and companies, including Meta, argue that it has made advertising on Apple's platforms more costly and challenging.
You’ve probably come across these messages on your iPhone more times than you can count. | Image credit – Apple
This caught the attention of France's regulators, who slapped Apple with charges in 2023, claiming that Apple might be taking advantage of its market dominance by setting unfair, unclear and biased rules for how user data is used in ads.
Apple, of course, fired back, saying that its advertising business follows privacy rules more strictly than any other app developer, and pointed out that it had the backing of the French regulator and privacy groups when launching ATT in the first place.
And it's not just France keeping an eye on Apple. Earlier this month, Germany's antitrust regulators also charged the company for misusing its market power with the app tracking tool and giving itself an unfair edge, which could land Apple with a serious fine there as well.
Right now, many big US tech companies, not just Apple, are under the European Union's microscope. Google, for instance, recently tested removing news content from EU publishers as part of trying to meet the European Copyright Directive (EUCD).
On top of that, Google announced it won't be following the new fact-checking law coming from the EU, which could result in another fine. Meta also didn't escape the EU's wrath – not long ago, it was hit with an $840 million fine from the European Commission.
