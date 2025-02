Some iPhone users might see a major privacy feature disappear soon

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

This caught the attention of France's regulators, who slapped Apple with charges in 2023, claiming that Apple might be taking advantage of its market dominance by setting unfair, unclear and biased rules for how user data is used in ads.Apple, of course, fired back, saying that its advertising business follows privacy rules more strictly than any other app developer, and pointed out that it had the backing of the French regulator and privacy groups when launching ATT in the first place.And it's not just France keeping an eye on Apple. Earlier this month, Germany's antitrust regulators also charged the company for misusing its market power with the app tracking tool and giving itself an unfair edge, which could land Apple with a serious fine there as well.Right now, many big US tech companies, not just Apple, are under the European Union's microscope. Google , for instance, recently tested removing news content from EU publishers as part of trying to meet the European Copyright Directive (EUCD).On top of that, Google announced it won't be following the new fact-checking law coming from the EU , which could result in another fine. Meta also didn't escape the EU's wrath – not long ago, it was hit with an $840 million fine from the European Commission