EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion

The case



The EU Commission considers two factors - the mandatory use of Apple’s own in-app purchase mechanism for third-party music streaming apps, and the lack of a way for app developers to inform users of other purchasing options outside of apps.

According to EU competition law, these are anticompetitive practices, so the Commission has already issued an antitrust charge against the company.

In simple terms, Apple is charging third-party app developers a 30 percent commission fee for the use of in-app purchases. The fees are mandatory, which means app developers like Spotfiy can’t avoid them, and they have to turn to their customers in order to make up for the losses on their side.

This has already been reflected in raising Spotify Premium subscription prices worldwide, as reported earlier this week. Spotify’s role in this dispute is critical since the music streaming giant was the one who filed the antitrust complaint over the so-called “Apple tax” about two years ago. Apple's immediate response





Of course, Apple gets the chance to tackle the accusations, but at this point, things aren’t looking particularly bright for Tim Cook and company.



In response to the European Commission's findings, Apple said the following:



Executive VP of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, who's in charge of fair competition, stated that Apple’s App Store has become too big of a part of today’s digital economy for such potentially unfair business mechanisms to be overlooked. She calls Apple "a gatekeeper to users of iPhones and iPads via the App Store,” painting the iPhone -maker as a monopolistic corporation.

In the case of the music streaming debate, Margrethe Vestager says:



Consequences



