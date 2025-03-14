Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Apple's encryption drama in the UK sparks "high-level" US-UK talks

By
0comments
Apple iPhone
A man holding the iPhone 16.
Remember how the UK ordered Apple to create a backdoor for access to all cloud-stored user data under the Investigatory Powers Act a month ago? This move raised concerns about privacy and government surveillance.

It also sparked bipartisan outrage among US lawmakers who argue it could compromise American privacy and security. Legislators have urged National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard to pressure the UK to revoke the order, warning that such a mandate would not only expose sensitive government data but also set a dangerous precedent for global cybersecurity.

Now, the UK government has engaged in high-level discussions with US officials in an attempt to ease concerns that Britain is pressuring Apple to create a backdoor into Americans' encrypted data, according to sources familiar with the matter.



Officials warned that any government-mandated backdoor could be exploited by malicious actors. The UK, however, has insisted that it is not seeking broad access to users' personal data but is instead focused on addressing severe crimes such as terrorism and child exploitation.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers urged the UK court handling the case to eliminate what they described as overreach in the government's demand. They argued that any mandates on US companies regarding encryption should be openly debated by cybersecurity experts to assess potential vulnerabilities. Senators and representatives, including Ron Wyden and Andy Biggs, stated in a letter that weakening encryption could expose sensitive data, posing risks to journalists, activists, and diplomats worldwide.

Apple, which has long opposed creating backdoors in its devices and services, reaffirmed its stance, stating that it has never and will never compromise user security.

Human rights groups also condemned the UK's request, warning that no government should have the power to weaken encryption for everyone, as such measures could threaten security and privacy worldwide. The UK court is set to review Apple's appeal against the order in a confidential hearing.
