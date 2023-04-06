Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Trending:

Don't hang up on emergency services if your iPhone automatically calls them

Apple
Apple Crash Detection documentation
Apple's iPhone 14 series, as well as the Watch Series 8, SE 2nd Gen, and the Apple Watch Ultra were all announced in September 2023 with a Crash Detection feature that uses the on-board accelerometer to detect when the user has stopped suddenly, and attempts to contact emergency services promptly.

However, the real-life utility of this theoretically life-saving features hasn't been a hundred percent spot on; numerous cases of extreme real-life activities and sports have proven to accidentally trigger the Crash Detection feature and attempt an emergency call, sometimes with the user oblivious of the event. Roller coaster rides, slalom skiing, and other such activities have all caused Crash Detection false positives in the past. And, as one might imagine, this has been a very serious issue for emergency services.

Aware of that, Apple has updated the accompanying support documentation for the Crash Detection feature. As spotted by MacRumors, the paper now advises users to not hang up if they become aware that their iPhone or cellular-enabled Apple Watch have made an emergency call.

"If the call has been made, but you don’t need emergency services, don’t hang up. Wait until a responder answers, then explain that you don’t need help," Apple advises, and this makes perfect sense.

It's certainly better to assure the emergency responder that you're indeed fine and have merely fallen victim to a digital faux pas, enabled by Apple's erring on the side of caution. In any case, immediately hanging up without saying a word could waste emergency services' time by conducting a follow-up 'investigation'.

Put as simple as possible, respect emergency responders' time and promptly let them know you're okay.

When an Apple device detects a severe acceleration or deceleration, it shows a slider on the screen and prompts you to call emergency services. If you don't interact within 10 seconds, the devices attempts to attract your attention by sounding an alarm and vibrating. If 10 seconds pass and you still don't respond, the device will then automatically make a call.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless