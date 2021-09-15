Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model

Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model0
Now, another small tweak has been spotted by the people at iPhone Ticker.
The iPhone SE is no longer available with 256GB of storage
Just under 18 months after releasing the budget iPhone SE, Apple has decided to retire the most expensive 256GB model that retailed at $549 in the United States. Customers are left with two choices: the $399 64GB and $449 128GB models.
The latest rumors suggest that Apple’s iPhone SE 3 could hit shelves as soon as March 2022. Obviously, that timeline is subject to change, but it makes perfect sense for Apple to start depleting its current iPhone SE inventory.