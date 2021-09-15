Notification Center

iOS Apple

Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model
Yesterday the iPhone line experienced quite the update. Apple introduced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, discontinued the iPhone XR, and lowered the prices of other models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

Now, another small tweak has been spotted by the people at iPhone Ticker.

The iPhone SE is no longer available with 256GB of storage


Just under 18 months after releasing the budget iPhone SE, Apple has decided to retire the most expensive 256GB model that retailed at $549 in the United States. Customers are left with two choices: the $399 64GB and $449 128GB models.

The company made no reference to the move during its recent announcement event, but it could all be related to its plans for a third-generation model at some time in the next twelve months.

The latest rumors suggest that Apple’s iPhone SE 3 could hit shelves as soon as March 2022. Obviously, that timeline is subject to change, but it makes perfect sense for Apple to start depleting its current iPhone SE inventory.

As for what the next model will offer, should retain the current design and focus on internal upgrades. The biggest one might involve the use of Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, in turn bringing 5G support to Apple’s cheapest device for the first time.

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
7.6
$399 Special Apple $290 Special Target $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

