Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model

The iPhone SE is no longer available with 256GB of storage

Yesterday the iPhone line experienced quite the update. Apple introduced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro , discontinued the iPhone XR , and lowered the prices of other models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Now, another small tweak has been spotted by the people atJust under 18 months after releasing the budget iPhone SE Apple has decided to retire the most expensive 256GB model that retailed at $549 in the United States. Customers are left with two choices: the $399 64GB and $449 128GB models.The company made no reference to the move during its recent announcement event, but it could all be related to its plans for a third-generation model at some time in the next twelve months.The latest rumors suggest that Apple’s iPhone SE 3 could hit shelves as soon as March 2022. Obviously, that timeline is subject to change, but it makes perfect sense for Apple to start depleting its current iPhone SE inventory.As for what the next model will offer, should retain the current design and focus on internal upgrades. The biggest one might involve the use of Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, in turn bringing 5G support to Apple’s cheapest device for the first time.