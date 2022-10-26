For the first time, Apple confirms that an iPhone with a USB-C is indeed coming
Well, we guess that soon we will be holding iPhones with USB-C ports instead of the legendary Lightning. For the first time, Apple officially confirmed that an iPhone with USB-C is indeed coming.
At a Wall Street Journal event, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated that despite the disagreement between Apple and the EU on the matter, the tech giant will have to comply with the EU's new standard charger directive.
But when can we expect Apple to release an iPhone with USB-C? Well, unfortunately, Joswiak didn't say. However, the rumor mill suggests that next year's iPhone 15 lineup will actually feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning.
A few days later, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also reiterated Kuo's rumor by claiming that Apple is indeed testing iPhone models with USB-C ports, and if the company continues with its tests, it will most likely release an iPhone with USB-C around 2023.
As you probably know, the EU wants USB-C ports to become mandatory on all devices by 2024. The EU's demand aims to improve consumer convenience and reduce electronic waste by allowing customers to use a single charger for all their devices.
In a tweet back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that his latest — at that time — survey indicates that Apple will release an iPhone with USB-C in the second half of 2023.
