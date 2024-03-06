Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Apple raises the trade-in value of some devices while it lowers the trade-in value of others

The Apple Trade-In support page has been updated by Apple since the company has adjusted the trade-in valuations of certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models. Keep in mind that these aren't huge changes. As Apple notes about its Trade-In program, "With Apple Trade-In, you can get a great value for your current device and apply it toward a new one. And you can do it all online or at an Apple Store. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. It’s good for you and the planet."

Note that not all of the changes add to the trade-in value of certain devices. Some, like the iPad, have seen their value in a trade with Apple decline from as much as $260 to a maximum valuation of $250. The OG Apple Watch Ultra's maximum trade-in value in deals offered by the tech giant has been reduced by $25 from $390 to $365. 

First spotted by MacRumors, among the changes made by Apple:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max trade-in value rises from up to $620 to up to $630 (+$10)
  • iPhone SE 2 trade-in value rises from up to $70 to up to $90(+$20)
  • iPad trade-in value declines from up to $260 to up to $250 (-$10)
  • Apple Watch Ultra trade-in value declines from up to $390 to up to $365 (-$25)
  • Apple Watch Series 7 trade-in value declines from up to $155 to up to $145 (-$10)
  • Apple Watch Series 4 trade-in value rises from up to $60 to up to $70 (+$10)
  • Apple Watch SE 2 trade-in value declines from up to $125 to up to $120 (-$5)
  • Apple Watch SE 1 trade-in value rises from up to $90 to up to $95 (+$5)
Adjustments have also been made to the trade-in value of certain Android phones. If you want to check how much Apple will credit you for a trade-in of an Android handset, go to the Apple Trade In support page by tapping on this link and then press on "Find your trade-in value." From there, simply follow the directions. Apple will give someone trading in a working Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage up to $450 toward the purchase of an iPhone.
