Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

 View

Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

 View
iOS Apple Apps Amazon

Some Apple Card users suffer after a serioius glitch surfaces on Amazon

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 24, 2020, 8:07 PM
Some Apple Card users suffer after a serioius glitch surfaces on Amazon
Starting yesterday afternoon, online shoppers attempting to make a purchase from Amazon using their Apple Card had a serious problem. A glitch removed the card from account holders' payment options. And when the shopper requested that the card be used to cover the cost of a purchase, the account holder received a message that read, "There was a problem. We're sorry, we weren't able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment."

The Apple Card is a Mastercard branded card that was created by Apple and is run by Wall Street banking firm Goldman Sachs. Consumers can apply for the card through the Wallet app found on the iPhone. A knowledgeable but anonymous source inside Apple, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the subject, said that "the problem is not on Apple's or Goldman Sachs' end." The latter firm concurs and says that "they're aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible."

With both Apple and Goldman Sachs denying responsibility for the removal of the Apple Card from Amazon shoppers' payment options, that would leave Amazon guilty of being the responsible party. The question of whether the company intentionally removed the Apple Card as a payment option, or whether it was an accidental glitch was answered in a statement Amazon made yesterday afternoon when it said, "we are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible." The glitch has not been seen on other Mastercards making the issue exclusive to the Apple Card.

The Apple Card does not impose fees on users. This includes annual fees, foreign transaction fees, or even late fees. And Apple gives up to 3% cash back on purchases made using the card; these funds can be accessed the day after a transaction is made using the card. The partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs works like you might expect it to; Goldman acts as the bank and lends money to cardholders. Apple creates the software used to make the backend run smoothly and also pitches the card to its large number of customers. Since Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, the tech giant's mobile payment service, the Apple Card is even more valuable to Apple device users shopping through Amazon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless