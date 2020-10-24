Some Apple Card users suffer after a serioius glitch surfaces on Amazon

Starting yesterday afternoon, online shoppers attempting to make a purchase from Amazon using their Apple Card had a serious problem. A glitch removed the card from account holders' payment options. And when the shopper requested that the card be used to cover the cost of a purchase, the account holder received a message that read, " There was a problem. We're sorry, we weren't able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment. "







The Apple Card is a Mastercard branded card that was created by Apple and is run by Wall Street banking firm Goldman Sachs. Consumers can apply for the card through the Wallet app found on the iPhone. A knowledgeable but anonymous source inside Apple, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the subject, said that "the problem is not on Apple's or Goldman Sachs' end." The latter firm concurs and says that "they're aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible."





With both Apple and Goldman Sachs denying responsibility for the removal of the Apple Card from Amazon shoppers' payment options, that would leave Amazon guilty of being the responsible party. The question of whether the company intentionally removed the Apple Card as a payment option, or whether it was an accidental glitch was answered in a statement Amazon made yesterday afternoon when it said, "we are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible." The glitch has not been seen on other Mastercards making the issue exclusive to the Apple Card.





The Apple Card does not impose fees on users. This includes annual fees, foreign transaction fees, or even late fees. And Apple gives up to 3% cash back on purchases made using the card; these funds can be accessed the day after a transaction is made using the card. The partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs works like you might expect it to; Goldman acts as the bank and lends money to cardholders. Apple creates the software used to make the backend run smoothly and also pitches the card to its large number of customers. Since Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, the tech giant's mobile payment service, the Apple Card is even more valuable to Apple device users shopping through Amazon.

