Some Apple Card users suffer after a serioius glitch surfaces on Amazon
Starting yesterday afternoon, online shoppers attempting to make a purchase from Amazon using their Apple Card had a serious problem. A glitch removed the card from account holders' payment options. And when the shopper requested that the card be used to cover the cost of a purchase, the account holder received a message that read, "There was a problem. We're sorry, we weren't able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment."
The Apple Card does not impose fees on users. This includes annual fees, foreign transaction fees, or even late fees. And Apple gives up to 3% cash back on purchases made using the card; these funds can be accessed the day after a transaction is made using the card. The partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs works like you might expect it to; Goldman acts as the bank and lends money to cardholders. Apple creates the software used to make the backend run smoothly and also pitches the card to its large number of customers. Since Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, the tech giant's mobile payment service, the Apple Card is even more valuable to Apple device users shopping through Amazon.