Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Apple is stepping up to support relief efforts for the LA wildfire crisis by allowing affected Apple Card users to postpone their payments.
Apple has just launched a program that allows Apple Card users residing in an area declared a natural disaster zone by FEMA to become eligible for delayed payments. You can enroll in the program via the Messages app, where you should contact Apple Card Support.
If you have scheduled payments, those will be processed as normal unless you cancel them via Apple Wallet, online, or with the assistance of an Apple Card Specialist.
Wildfires have been raging in Los Angeles since January 7 and have caused significant damage, destroying thousands of structures and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
Meanwhile, Tim Cook has taken to X to express his concern with the ongoing situation, describing the fires as heartbreaking. Apple's CEO also praised the heroic efforts of first responders and stated that Apple would be donating to support relief efforts.
Apple has just launched a program that allows Apple Card users residing in an area declared a natural disaster zone by FEMA to become eligible for delayed payments. You can enroll in the program via the Messages app, where you should contact Apple Card Support.
The Apple Card users affected by the ongoing situation in Los Angeles can skip a payment in the month they enroll, and they won't have to deal with interest accumulating during the period. Standard purchase APR will apply the following month. If the account is in good standing, meaning not having late payments or negative marks in its history), it will remain current while it's enrolled in the program.
Meanwhile, accounts that are past due will not go further past due during the enrollment period.
If you have scheduled payments, those will be processed as normal unless you cancel them via Apple Wallet, online, or with the assistance of an Apple Card Specialist.
Wildfires have been raging in Los Angeles since January 7 and have caused significant damage, destroying thousands of structures and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
Meanwhile, Tim Cook has taken to X to express his concern with the ongoing situation, describing the fires as heartbreaking. Apple's CEO also praised the heroic efforts of first responders and stated that Apple would be donating to support relief efforts.
The devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles is heartbreaking. Thank you to the incredible firefighters, first responders, and all those assisting for your heroic efforts. Apple will be donating to support the victims and recovery efforts on the ground. https://t.co/9ry0olSQFh— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 9, 2025
Apple is not the only company that is now reaching a helping hand to people affected by the wildfires. Verizon just announced it will waive all prepaid and postpaid call, text, and data charges for California residents in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties from January 9 to January 18. AT&T's doing a similar thing, waiving overage charges and allowing unlimited talk, text, and data usage through February 6, 2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: