Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Apple Card holders are getting some nice freebies for a limited time

Apple Deals Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Apple Card holders are getting some nice freebies for a limited time
While it’s trying to find a new financial partner for the Apple Card following Goldman Sachs’ departure, Apple is now offering holders of the card some very nice freebies.

Although the promotion is only available for a limited time, Apple says that these offers will expire on January 31, 2025, so more than a year from now. That being said, there’s only one important requirement that will make Apple Card holders eligible for these freebies: they must not be subscribed to certain Apple services.

Long story short, Apple Card holders who are new subscribers to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, or Apple News+ are getting 3 three months of each service.

If you’ve been previously subscribed to any of these services, you still qualify for the offer, but you’ll only get 2 free months. As mentioned earlier, the promotion is not available for existing subscribers.

This is a lot of money that you’ll be saving while trying out Apple’s premium services. Just to recap, here is how much each of these services cost monthly:

  • Apple TV+ – $9.99/month
  • Apple Music – $10.99/month
  • Apple Arcade – $6.99/month
  • Apple Fitness+ – $9.99/month
  • Apple News+ – $12.99/month

Of course, you can cancel your subscription before your free months run out if you don’t want to continue to pay for any of these services. Otherwise, the monthly subscription cost will revert to the amounts above.

Apple Card holders who qualify for the offer can redeem the freebies via the promotion’s dedicated website.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless