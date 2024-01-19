Apple Card holders are getting some nice freebies for a limited time
While it’s trying to find a new financial partner for the Apple Card following Goldman Sachs’ departure, Apple is now offering holders of the card some very nice freebies.
Although the promotion is only available for a limited time, Apple says that these offers will expire on January 31, 2025, so more than a year from now. That being said, there’s only one important requirement that will make Apple Card holders eligible for these freebies: they must not be subscribed to certain Apple services.
If you’ve been previously subscribed to any of these services, you still qualify for the offer, but you’ll only get 2 free months. As mentioned earlier, the promotion is not available for existing subscribers.
This is a lot of money that you’ll be saving while trying out Apple’s premium services. Just to recap, here is how much each of these services cost monthly:
Of course, you can cancel your subscription before your free months run out if you don’t want to continue to pay for any of these services. Otherwise, the monthly subscription cost will revert to the amounts above.
Apple Card holders who qualify for the offer can redeem the freebies via the promotion’s dedicated website.
Although the promotion is only available for a limited time, Apple says that these offers will expire on January 31, 2025, so more than a year from now. That being said, there’s only one important requirement that will make Apple Card holders eligible for these freebies: they must not be subscribed to certain Apple services.
Long story short, Apple Card holders who are new subscribers to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, or Apple News+ are getting 3 three months of each service.
If you’ve been previously subscribed to any of these services, you still qualify for the offer, but you’ll only get 2 free months. As mentioned earlier, the promotion is not available for existing subscribers.
This is a lot of money that you’ll be saving while trying out Apple’s premium services. Just to recap, here is how much each of these services cost monthly:
- Apple TV+ – $9.99/month
- Apple Music – $10.99/month
- Apple Arcade – $6.99/month
- Apple Fitness+ – $9.99/month
- Apple News+ – $12.99/month
Of course, you can cancel your subscription before your free months run out if you don’t want to continue to pay for any of these services. Otherwise, the monthly subscription cost will revert to the amounts above.
Apple Card holders who qualify for the offer can redeem the freebies via the promotion’s dedicated website.
Things that are NOT allowed: