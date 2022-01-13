Apple Car: South Korean carmakers reportedly compete for the main partner role, Apple surveys

Apple Car: South Korean carmakers reportedly compete for the main partner role, Apple surveys0
South Korean firms reportedly competing to supply parts for the Apple Car
A recent claim by Wedbush stated that by the end of the year, Apple will select its main partner for the self-driving vehicle project, and now a new industry report is corroborating that, with one difference. The Wedbush one states an announcement of the partner will be made, but this newer report states that Apple will only make a selection, but won't announce it by the end of 2022.
But this is not the only info the publication has shared in the new report. It also says Apple has been in discussions with one major manufacturer but is checking out several South Korean electronics firms as well.
The unnamed source also stated that if the information is leaked from one of these companies, the company will be removed from the list with supplier candidates. The secrecy is handled very carefully, according to the source. They also said some parts companies don't even consider becoming Apple partners because of the strict security.
Of course, the level of secrecy that the source is talking about doesn't surprise us too much. After all, that's Apple that we're talking about, and probably the Apple Car is being positioned as the "one more thing" of the company. Well, maybe the Apple AR glasses will come before that, but who knows?
Here's how the Apple Car might look like
These images are newly-created renders that we reported on earlier, coming from British car leasing firm Vanarama, and the images above are based on patents filed by Apple plus previously released Apple devices.
It is, indeed, a very early stage to know for sure if the Apple Car will look anything like the images shown above, but they look cool, don't you agree?
Apple Car project executive list has been constantly changing recently
There have been many people leaving and joining the supposed Apple Car project in recent months. Some of its key engineers have been leaving to join air taxi startup companies, while other ex-Tesla engineers have joined to take their place.
Apple has also hired some key engineers in 2021. For example, Urlich Kranz was hired this year, who previously led self-driving car company Canoo and electric vehicle development at BMW, as well as Christopher "CJ" Moore, who was a self-driving software director over at Tesla.
Kevin Lynch, who oversaw the Apple Watch and health software, took over the car project after Doug Field left the company. Reportedly, he is trying to give the Car project a clearer vision and assign it more urgency, including trying to push its launch date to as early as 2025.