Apple reportedly working on a new custom OS to power the Apple Car

Apple Car might have its own integrated OS

Additionally, Digitimes sources also claim that a Korean company will be helping with the development of the self-driving sensor, and this sensor would be a part of the Domain Control Unit (DCU). For those of you who are curious, a Domain Control Unit is basically a computer unit that focuses on controlling a specific domain of vehicle functions, and usually, those are the more compute-intensive functions.







*This image and the header image are renders based on official Apple patents.



Apple Car: recently, Apple ordered a test chip

