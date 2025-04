Apple brings one of the iPhone's smartest features to your MacBook in this latest update

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Apple Intelligence

On theside, macOS 15.4 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does expand its global reach. The AI features now support ten new language options, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, along with two localized variants of English for users in Singapore and India. These additions are subtle but meaningful, especially as Apple continues to pitch its AI tools as globally useful assistants rather than region-locked novelties.Image Playground gets a new Sketch style, and the Photos app can now create Memory movies on MacBooks, something iOS has had for a while. Meanwhile, Apple Podcasts gets new widgets for your followed shows and library sections, giving users a bit more customization.Other minor updates include seven new emoji and a new Quick Start feature that makes it easier to transfer settings from one MacBook to another—finally catching up with what iPhones and iPads have offered for years.It’s a solid mid-cycle update, though MacBook users might feel left out compared to iOS 18 .4, which brings bigger AI features like Priority Notifications. For now, macOS Sequoia 15.4 is all about refining the experience—and it's doing so in a quietly useful way.