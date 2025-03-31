Apple brings one of the iPhone's smartest features to your MacBook in this latest update

Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!

Applehas just dropped macOS Sequoia 15.4, and while it’s not the most headline-grabbing update across Apple’s platforms, it does introduce a few meaningful changes—especially if you rely on Mail or use your MacBook as part of a broader Apple ecosystem. This latest version brings a redesigned Mail app, more language support for Apple Intelligence, an easier setup experience, and a couple of welcome extras.

The most noticeable upgrade is to the Mail app, which now borrows one of the smarter features from iOS: automatic inbox sorting. Incoming messages are now filtered into four categories—Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions—to help you stay organized. There's also a hidden "All Mail" view, for anyone who prefers seeing everything in one place. Apple also added a Digest View, which groups emails from the same sender into a single thread, and even brought contact photos into the inbox to make everything feel a little more personal. If you’re not into the new layout, Apple gives you the option to revert most of it.



On the Apple Intelligence side, macOS 15.4 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does expand its global reach. The AI features now support ten new language options, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, along with two localized variants of English for users in Singapore and India. These additions are subtle but meaningful, especially as Apple continues to pitch its AI tools as globally useful assistants rather than region-locked novelties.

Image Playground gets a new Sketch style, and the Photos app can now create Memory movies on MacBooks, something iOS has had for a while. Meanwhile, Apple Podcasts gets new widgets for your followed shows and library sections, giving users a bit more customization.

Other minor updates include seven new emoji and a new Quick Start feature that makes it easier to transfer settings from one MacBook to another—finally catching up with what iPhones and iPads have offered for years.

It’s a solid mid-cycle update, though MacBook users might feel left out compared to iOS 18.4, which brings bigger AI features like Priority Notifications. For now, macOS Sequoia 15.4 is all about refining the experience—and it's doing so in a quietly useful way.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
