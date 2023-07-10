Save $180 on Apple's Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones at Walmart

If you are in the market for a good quality set of headphones but don't want to break the bank, look no further than Apple's Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are currently at a steep discount at Walmart as part of its Prime Day 2023 deals . Released back in October 2018, the Beats Studio 3 originally launched with an official price of $349, making them unaffordable for many users.





However, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score that piece of tech you always wanted but was just outside of your reach, and that time is now. Currently, Walmart has the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones on sale for $169, down from its original $349.95 price tag. This is $180 off and applies to the black, shadow gray, and white colorways.



The Beats Studio 3 headphones are powered by Apple's proprietary W1 chipset, which is the same one used in AirPods. They come with seamless Bluetooth pairing, real-time audio calibration, Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and a battery life of up to 40 hours (with Pure ANC off).







Additionally, they provide a stylish and comfortable audio solution for those seeking an immersive and distraction-free listening experience. With their wireless connectivity, active noise cancellation technology, and impressive battery life, these headphones offer convenience and versatility for music enthusiasts and frequent travelers. If you like the unique sound that Beats headphones provide, then this might be the chance you were waiting for in order to get these at an affordable price.





