Apple and Microsoft team up for Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition headphones

Apple and Microsoft have teamed up to for Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition, a new pair of wireless headphones with a design inspired by Minecraft’s pixel art textures.

The new headphones are framed by metallic green hinges and Beats logos. The special edition Beats Solo 4 aren’t different than any of the regular models, but if you’re a Minecraft fan, this probably the right version for you.

Just like all the other Beats Solo 4 models, the Minecraft Special Edition promise to deliver “incredible sound in an ultralight, comfortable design made for extended listening and play.”

Speaking of which, the Beats Solo 4 features up to 50 hours of battery life and come with Fast Fuel, which means charging for just 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of playback.

Designed for Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, these special-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones feature upgraded drivers, rebalanced acoustics, improved frequency response, and custom-built 40mm transducers that minimize electronic artifacts, latency, and distortion.

Users can also plug in via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable to experience better sound via the built-in Digital Analog Converter (DAC), which allows the Beats Solo 4 to deliver high-resolution lossless audio.

As far as compatibility goes, the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition headphones support both iOS and Android platforms. They feature one touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across multiple devices, Find My and Find My Device capabilities, audio sharing, as well as Hey Siri support.

Also, Apple’s Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones offer extended range and fewer dropouts thanks to industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth. Additionally, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking provided enhanced immersion when listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

The new Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition wireless headphones come in Charge Black color and can be purchased for $199.99.
