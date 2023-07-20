Apple's gym-friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging just $129.95 instead of $249.95 for those sporty bad boys in your choice of four colorways for this year's Beats Earbud Day... and beyond.

You have close to a week to pull the trigger here, at least in theory, because in practice if you want to actually be able to choose between the black, moss, navy, and ivory flavors of the Powerbeats Pro, it might be smart to hurry.





Released all the way back in 2019, these are somehow still among the very best wireless earbuds you can buy for gym use... and more. In lack of a Powerbeats Pro 2 edition, it remains hard to find an alternative capable of delivering a similar level of comfort and stability, not to mention comparable battery life, especially at a price of 150 bucks or less.





Naturally, the Powerbeats Pro have been substantially discounted many times before, but as far as we know, they've never dropped quite so low... in brand-new condition. Yes, these are new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units Woot is selling for $120 less than usual, although there is one important thing you should consider before making your fully informed buying decision.





If you choose to take advantage of this undeniably phenomenal deal, you will need to live with a 90-day seller warranty. If you don't think you can do that, you'll just have to pay 70 bucks more at Amazon for a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Alternatively, you can wait for potentially better offers from retailers like Amazon, but given the advanced age of the Beats Powerbeats Pro , their discontinuation might be right around the corner. In other words, you're faced with a seemingly impossible decision, although it's hard to imagine that you'll ever regret paying as little as $129.95 for such a robust pair of true wireless earbuds with stellar battery life, great all-day comfort, solid water resistance, flawless connectivity, and yes, even premium sound.