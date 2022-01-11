Notification Center

Accessories Apple Audio

Apple has just killed off the last Beats-branded speaker

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple unceremoniously removes the Beats Pill Plus from sale
After discontinuing the Beats Powerbeats wireless earbuds, Beats EP wired on-ear headphones, and high-end Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones just a couple of months ago, Apple appears to have also pulled the Beats Pill+ plug more recently.

This was of course a long time coming, as the portable Bluetooth speaker made its commercial debut all the way back in 2015, but seeing the $229 product officially and permanently going away is still notable for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, as you can easily notice, the disappearance of the Pill Plus leaves both the official Beats website and Apple's own US e-store without a single Beats-branded speaker option. This bad boy was also the first of its kind to see daylight after the Dre-founded company was acquired by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2014 in exchange for a whopping $3 billion.

That highlights the minimal attention Apple gave its audio-focused subsidiary all these years, at least on the surface. Of course, the Beats name was at one point rumored to go extinct altogether for marketing purposes, which hasn't yet happened and is unlikely to happen anytime soon given that the true wireless Studio Buds and Fit Pro earbuds are still under a year old.

The only speaker Apple is selling at the time of this writing is the in-house $99 HomePod Mini, which features significantly more advanced technology than the Beats Pill+ in a few key departments while forcing its users to hug a wall at all times.

Beats Pill+

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$228 95
Buy at Walmart

Beats Pill+

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$229 99
Buy at Target

If that sounds too inconvenient, you might be happy to know the fully portable battery-powered Pill Plus is still available (in presumably limited numbers) from major US retailers like Walmart or Target at or around its original list price.

Then again, our complete roundup of the best portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy includes several great alternatives at comparable or lower prices, all of which are alive, kicking, and younger than Apple's Beats Pill+.

