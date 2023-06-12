On the hunt for amazing workout earbuds; save on a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro from Amazon now

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you are a fitness enthusiast, you know how important music really is during a workout. The right song can help you improve your performance and motivate you to keep pushing your limits even further. However, for the best listening experience during a workout, you need a nice pair of earbuds. And if you are on the hunt for one, you will be happy to know that you can currently buy a pair of the amazing Beats Powerbeats Pro with a pretty nice discount.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the Powerbeats Pro for 36% below sticker, which means you can currently snatch a pair of Powerbeats Pro and save $90 in the process.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Now 36% OFF at Amazon

Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds from Amazon and save $90 in the process. These amazing earbuds feature nice sound, an IPX4 water-resistant rating, good battery life, and secure-fit ear hooks for additional stability.
$90 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


True, the Powerbeats Pro are quite old now. Apple released them back in 2019. However, these earbuds still deserve every single penny. As true Beats in-ear headphones, these bad boys sound phenomenal.

In addition to their amazing sound, they have an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water but should not be fully submerged. So as long as you don't shower with them, they should be fine.

The design of the Powerbeats Pro is also very interesting. The earbuds have secure-fit ear hooks, which give them stability in your ears. This also means that they won't fall off during an intense cardio session or while doing crunches.

The Powerbeats Pro also have a pretty nice battery life. You can expect up to 9 hours of listening time from each earbud. When you add the case, the listening time goes up to around 24 hours. The earbuds are compatible with iPhones and Android phones, despite being an Apple product.

The truth is the Powerbeats Pro are great earphones, perfect for inside and outside the gym, and it is great news that you can currently save a pretty nice sum on them. So go and grab a pair of Powerbeats Pro at a sweet discount from Amazon while you can.

