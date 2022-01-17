Notification Center

Accessories Apple

Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple considered a battery-powered Home Pod at one point
Have you ever dreamt of taking your Apple HomePod anywhere you go? Well, Apple did at one point, as the company internally discussed the option to offer a battery-powered version of the smart speaker.

This inside information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (amazing track record as a leaker - 87% rating at AppleTrack), and also suggests that Apple might launch the prototype under a different brand name.

Apple is currently selling only the HomePod mini (and still supporting the original HomePod) but both smart speakers require to be connected to a wall socket power source in order to operate.

Apple HomePod

Smart Speaker with Siri Assistance

$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri Assistance

$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Regarding the Apple HomePod mini, Apple is currently gearing up to bring the tiny smart speaker to the global market. The company also rolled out an update for both the HomePod and the Mini to enable support for Apple Lossless Audio.

The best smart speakers

