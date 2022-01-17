Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point

Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point0
This inside information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (amazing track record as a leaker - 87% rating at AppleTrack), and also suggests that Apple might launch the prototype under a different brand name.
Regarding the Apple HomePod mini, Apple is currently gearing up to bring the tiny smart speaker to the global market. The company also rolled out an update for both the HomePod and the Mini to enable support for Apple Lossless Audio.
