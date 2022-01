Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Have you ever dreamt of taking your Apple HomePod anywhere you go? Well, Apple did at one point, as the company internally discussed the option to offer a battery-powered version of the smart speaker.This inside information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (amazing track record as a leaker - 87% rating at AppleTrack ), and also suggests that Apple might launch the prototype under a different brand name.Apple is currently selling only the HomePod mini (and still supporting the original HomePod) but both smart speakers require to be connected to a wall socket power source in order to operate.