Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple continues trend of awkward design with M4 Mac mini: the new Magic Mouse

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
M4 Mac mini on a desk
Well, Apple has done it again it seems. The new M4 Mac mini, praised for its power and form factor, also has a very awkward design choice reminiscent of Apple’s earlier days. Its power button is found on the bottom of the machine.

Apple has often been criticized for choosing form over function, and rightfully so. The company popularized removing the headphone jack from smartphones and it put the charging port for its Magic Mouse on the bottom. A lot of this criticism used to target legendary Apple designer Jony Ive who left the company in 2019 after a very long time.

But at least the other choices made some business sense. For example, removing the headphone jack let Apple make and sell its flimsy dongles. Textbook example of creating a problem to sell the solution.

Similarly, putting the charging port on the underside of the Magic Mouse, though stupid looking, prevented consumers from using the mouse after its battery had deteriorated. You can’t leave it plugged in and use it so might as well buy a new one. The ergonomics of said mouse are another awkward design choice and a discussion for another day.

Video Thumbnail
This M4 Mac mini is a massive overhaul of its predecessors. | Video credit — Apple

Now, the M4 Mac mini having its power button at the bottom isn’t a complete dealbreaker. For starters, most people never power off their Mac minis because it draws so little power when idling. Secondly, macOS turns your computer back on after a power failure by default.

However, this is definitely a case of Apple choosing form over function again. If you were running a server rack, for example, and had to shut down your Mac minis you would have to turn them back on using the power button. Good luck doing that on a server rack, especially if you don’t have slender fingers.

Apple is boasting the number of ports and connections on the new mini and, while that is very welcome, we could’ve done without the awkward button placement. Nevertheless, with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence this is undoubtedly still a very good computer for the average Joe.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless