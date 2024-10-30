Apple continues trend of awkward design with M4 Mac mini: the new Magic Mouse
Well, Apple has done it again it seems. The new M4 Mac mini, praised for its power and form factor, also has a very awkward design choice reminiscent of Apple’s earlier days. Its power button is found on the bottom of the machine.
Apple has often been criticized for choosing form over function, and rightfully so. The company popularized removing the headphone jack from smartphones and it put the charging port for its Magic Mouse on the bottom. A lot of this criticism used to target legendary Apple designer Jony Ive who left the company in 2019 after a very long time.
Similarly, putting the charging port on the underside of the Magic Mouse, though stupid looking, prevented consumers from using the mouse after its battery had deteriorated. You can’t leave it plugged in and use it so might as well buy a new one. The ergonomics of said mouse are another awkward design choice and a discussion for another day.
But at least the other choices made some business sense. For example, removing the headphone jack let Apple make and sell its flimsy dongles. Textbook example of creating a problem to sell the solution.
This M4 Mac mini is a massive overhaul of its predecessors. | Video credit — Apple
Now, the M4 Mac mini having its power button at the bottom isn’t a complete dealbreaker. For starters, most people never power off their Mac minis because it draws so little power when idling. Secondly, macOS turns your computer back on after a power failure by default.
However, this is definitely a case of Apple choosing form over function again. If you were running a server rack, for example, and had to shut down your Mac minis you would have to turn them back on using the power button. Good luck doing that on a server rack, especially if you don’t have slender fingers.
Apple is boasting the number of ports and connections on the new mini and, while that is very welcome, we could’ve done without the awkward button placement. Nevertheless, with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence this is undoubtedly still a very good computer for the average Joe.
