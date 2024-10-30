Apple continues trend of awkward design with M4 Mac mini: the new Magic Mouse

very





This M4 Mac mini is a massive overhaul of its predecessors. | Video credit — Apple





Now, the M4 Mac mini having its power button at the bottom isn’t a complete dealbreaker. For starters, most people never power off their Mac minis because it draws so little power when idling. Secondly, macOS turns your computer back on after a power failure by default.



However, this is definitely a case of Apple choosing form over function again. If you were running a server rack, for example, and had to shut down your Mac minis you would have to turn them back on using the power button. Good luck doing that on a server rack, especially if you don’t have slender fingers.



Apple is boasting the number of ports and connections on the new mini and, while that is very welcome, we could’ve done without the awkward button placement. Nevertheless, with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence this is undoubtedly still a very good computer for the average Joe.