Apple working on two AR/VR headsets, but strategy has led to disagreements

Bloomberg

Apple Glass AR Headset – N421

Mike Rockwell, in a standoff that lasted for months, argued that superior performance was a necessity. Apple ultimately sided with Ive and the headset in development now, which resembles a smaller Oculus Quest with a mostly fabric body, is said to be less advanced.Despite the changes, existing prototypes still feature ultra-high-resolution displays that “will make it impossible for a user to differentiate the virtual world from the real one.” A powerful speaker system is reportedly included too as part of a focus on gaming.The announcement is currently expected to happen at some point in 2021 ahead of a launch in 2022. Pricing remains unconfirmed.The second headset being worked on by Apple at the moment, and the one favored by Jony Ive according to people familiar with the matter, is a lightweight pair of glasses codenamed 'N421' that incorporate key AR technologies designed to blend seamlessly with the real world.Tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser has spoken about this headset, which should retail at $499 and offer support for prescription lenses, and its capabilities in recent months and it certainly seems to be shaping up well.