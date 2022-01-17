Notification Center

Apple

Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple's AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
Apple's AR headset has been in the news for quite some time now, seemingly getting delayed, and now, a new report is shedding some light on what we could expect as a price when the AR headset does hit the market, reports AppleInsider.

Buying Apple's AR headset may cost you over $2,000


A report now claims that the expensive development and components of the long-rumored Apple AR device will justify the high price tag. So far, it has been rumored to cost between $1,000 and $3,000, and it seems Apple may go for the higher price of that range when the headset gets released.

Of course, we need to first see when Apple will release the AR headset. So far, we've heard rumors that it could launch in late 2022, then another report claimed the headset will get delayed into 2023.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and his "Power On" newsletter, Apple has been discussing internally price points for the AR device that are "above $2,000". Well, as we all know, Apple usually does charge a premium for its hardware compared to rivals, but it seems this time, the potentially high price tag is due to some of the internal technologies powering the AR headset.

Additionally, Gurman underlines that the use of two processors (that are as good as the M1 Pro), as well as the 8K-resolution display panels, supposed prescription lens options, and advanced audio technology, could be the culprits for the AR headset's higher price. These elements in themselves could cost a lot.

The seven years of research and internal development expenses also play a role in justifying the high price tag of the device.

According to the report, the chip should be like the M1 Pro because it needs advanced graphics. For example, the M1 uses an eight-core GPU, while the Pro features 14 or 16 GPU cores. Of course, an AR headset like this needs crazy-fast image rendering and processing.

But this is not the only thing Gurman has to say about the yet-unannounced AR headset. He believes Apple's device will be primarily aimed at gamers, positioned as a "dream for game developers". What's more, Apple could reportedly work with media partners to create content for an AR/VR device for media consumption.

The AR headset is also expected to come with fun communications options, such as Animojis and a "VR FaceTime-like experience". According to Gurman, the device could be called "Apple Vision," or "Apple Reality," "Apple Sight/iSight," "Apple Lens," and "Apple Googles"... (tell us in the comments which one of these names you think more likely for the AR headset by Apple).

Apple AR headset: recent reports have conflicting information about its official release


So far, it was believed we would see Apple's first AR headset this year, probably with an unveiling during the WWDC developer conference. However, we recently reported on the fact that the AR headset might be delayed. It seems that Apple is now considering pushing back its release by a few months, which could mean the AR headset would make it to an official announcement by the end of the year, and release in 2023.

Additionally, reports highlight the fact that the AR headset may be released with a limited supply initially. This seems to be related to the global chip shortage which is still in full swing and could still cause delays to components needed for the AR headset.

Apple's AR headset should bring cutting-edge tech and functionality


According to recent reports, Apple's AR headset will feature cutting-edge technology, innovative display, motion sensors for gesture control... combined with a powerful chip, all these could lead to a device that can perform almost everything you would use a smartphone for. We are left wondering whether, in the future, AR will overtake smartphones in our daily lives.

