Apple rolls out App Store tax and price changes in half a dozen countries

Developers in five European countries have been hit with tax and price adjustments | Image credit: PhoneArena

Azerbaijan : value-added tax (VAT) introduction of 18%

: value-added tax (VAT) introduction of 18% Peru : VAT introduction of 18%

: VAT introduction of 18% Slovakia : Standard VAT rate increase from 20% to 23%

: Standard VAT rate increase from 20% to 23% Slovakia : Reduced VAT rate introduction of 5% for ebooks

: Reduced VAT rate introduction of 5% for ebooks Estonia : Reduced VAT rate increase from 5% to 9% for news publications, magazines, and other periodicals

: Reduced VAT rate increase from 5% to 9% for news publications, magazines, and other periodicals Finland : Reduced VAT rate increase from 10% to 14% for ebooks

Japan introduces a new 10% tax for non-domestic iOS developers

There’s one more country where the App Store will operate price adjustments due to a change in tax regulations: Japan. According to the Cupertino-based company, Apple is now designated as a “Specified Platform Operator” by the Japan tax authority, which means that all paid apps and in-app purchases sold by non-domestic developers on the App Store in the country will be subject to a new tax regime.



If you’re a non-Japanese developer, Apple will collect and remit a 10 percent Japanese consumption tax (JCT) on the transactions mentioned above, which means proceeds will need to be adjusted accordingly.



The good news is these changes will take effect on April 1, so any prepaid payment products (i.e. coins) sold prior to this date will not be subject to platform taxation.

That said, if you’re living in the United States, you should be safe for now, as Apple only mentions five European countries in the announcement. Starting February 6, developers’ proceeds from the sale of eligible apps and in-app purchases have been modified in the following countries: