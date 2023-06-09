Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Judge fails to dismiss suit accusing Apple and Amazon of conspiring to keep iPhone, iPad prices high

iOS Apple Tablets Amazon
Judge fails to dismiss suit accusing Apple and Amazon of conspiring to keep iPhone, iPad prices high
A class-action lawsuit, originally filed back in November, accused Apple and Amazon of teaming up to artificially increase the prices of iPhone and iPad devices sold on Amazon. The suit alleged that Apple and Amazon conspired to eliminate 98% of Apple product resellers in order to boost Apple and Amazon. Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge John Coughenour refused to dismiss the suit, Steven Floyd v. Amazon.com, Inc. and Apple Inc., as requested by the two corporate defendants.

The ruling means that the suit now continues moving forward as the plaintiffs get to collect evidence and the court hosts pretrial proceedings. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Steve Berman, called the ruling, "a major win for consumers of Apple phones and iPads."

In 2018, Apple and Amazon signed an agreement that took effect on January 1st, 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon would allow only Apple-authorized sellers to sell Apple products on Amazon's marketplace. In return, Apple would supply Amazon with a steady supply of discounted Apple products. In other words, Apple would ship discounted devices to Amazon as long as Amazon reduced the number of resellers selling lower-priced Apple products in its marketplace.

A U.S. District Judge says that a class-action suit against Amazon and Apple can proceed - Judge fails to dismiss suit accusing Apple and Amazon of conspiring to keep iPhone, iPad prices high
A U.S. District Judge says that a class-action suit against Amazon and Apple can proceed

The court filing explains that the plaintiff, Steven Floyd, purchased an iPad from the Amazon Marketplace for $319.99 on February 26, 2021. The suit alleges that Floyd paid an inflated price for his iPad due to the agreement between Apple and Amazon which "eliminate[d] or at least substantially reduce[d] the competitive threat posed by third-party merchants."

The filing adds that Before the Amazon-Apple agreement was made, there were "hundreds of third-party Apple resellers active on Amazon." After the agreement between the two companies went into effect, that number was reduced to seven. Apple's argument is that it made the deal with Amazon to reduce the number of counterfeit Apple devices being sold on the platform. Apple said the agreement it made with Amazon is "commonplace" and added that the "Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit have routinely recognized that such agreements are procompetitive and lawful."

The suit seeks triple damages and other compensation.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless