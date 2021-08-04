AirTags, a lawyer, and a French press: track how nasty Portland is to its homeless









Mr Fuller defends the homeless encampment in local Laurelhurst Park, so when the municipality tasked its city contractor Rapid Response Bio Clean to sweep the park, he put 16 Apple AirTag trackers on objects that belonged to homeless people living in the tents there.





Lo and behold, despite the city's requirement to store each item which is "recognizable as belonging to a person and that has apparent use" for 30 days following a homeless area sweep, some of the tracked objects ended up in waste management facilities.





Thus, stuff like paintings or a French press was discarded despite the law that requires only objects that are "unsanitary or have no obvious use" to end up in the trash.





" I practically begged the city not to move forward with the sweep to make sure property wasn't being destroyed, and the city ignored me ," said Mr Fuller. " Now there's going to be legal consequence. It completely vindicates what the homeless people have been saying all along ."









All righty, you force of nature AirTag, you, serving the good cause that showed how perfectly usable " pair of gloves, a speaker, two canvas paintings, and a french press - ended up at the Recology Oregon waste transfer station, 6161 N.W. 61st Ave. " against all moral and legal codes!