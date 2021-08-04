AirTags, a lawyer, and a French press: track how nasty Portland is to its homeless

AirTags, a lawyer, and a French press: track how nasty Portland is to its homeless0
The latest case in point is one Michael Fulle, a lawyer from Portland, who used the power of AirTags tracking to prove that the city is dumping possessions of homeless people on the trash pile against its own laws, all the while it claims that the sweeps are done within the legally required respect for private property.
Lo and behold, despite the city's requirement to store each item which is "recognizable as belonging to a person and that has apparent use" for 30 days following a homeless area sweep, some of the tracked objects ended up in waste management facilities.
"I practically begged the city not to move forward with the sweep to make sure property wasn't being destroyed, and the city ignored me," said Mr Fuller. "Now there's going to be legal consequence. It completely vindicates what the homeless people have been saying all along."
Due to the tracking technology, we have proof positive that Rapid Response broke the law and took property that was perfectly clean and sanitary, and belonged to homeless people, and took them to the dump... We're going to keep doing this as long as these sweeps continue.
All righty, you force of nature AirTag, you, serving the good cause that showed how perfectly usable "pair of gloves, a speaker, two canvas paintings, and a french press - ended up at the Recology Oregon waste transfer station, 6161 N.W. 61st Ave." against all moral and legal codes!