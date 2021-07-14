The Apple AirTag keyring and leather loop are now available in new fashionable colors

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Iskra Petrova
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple has now quietly refreshed its AirTag keyring inventory with a few new colors, reports MacRumors. You will now be able to buy a new AirTag keyring in new California Poppy and Forest Green colors, while the AirTag leather Loops now also have Baltic Blue, California Poppy, and Forest Green additions to its color options.

Check out the new AirTag keyring and leather loop colors from Apple


The AirTag leather loop is now available in three additional colors: California Poppy, which is a bright orangy color, Baltic Blue, a somewhat conservative color with a touch of a stylish feel, and Forest Green, a very trendy color.


The three colors complement the AirTag leather loop's original color options were just Red and Saddle brown.

As for the AirTag keyring, this one gets California Poppy and Forest Green to complement the original Baltic Blue, Red, and Saddle Brown colors. And the interesting thing about the California Poppy color is that it was showcased back when the AirTags were initially announced, but has been made available just today.


The leather AirTag key ring is available for $35, while the leather loop for $39.

AirTag Leather Loop

Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Forest Green, Saddle Brown, Product RED

$39
Buy at Apple

AirTag Leather Key Ring

California Poppy, Baltic Blue, Forest Green, Saddle Brown, Product RED

$35
Buy at Apple

You can also check out our dedicated best AirTag accessories article and our where to buy AirTags post.

