The Apple AirTag keyring and leather loop are now available in new fashionable colors
The AirTag leather loop is now available in three additional colors: California Poppy, which is a bright orangy color, Baltic Blue, a somewhat conservative color with a touch of a stylish feel, and Forest Green, a very trendy color.
The three colors complement the AirTag leather loop's original color options were just Red and Saddle brown.
As for the AirTag keyring, this one gets California Poppy and Forest Green to complement the original Baltic Blue, Red, and Saddle Brown colors. And the interesting thing about the California Poppy color is that it was showcased back when the AirTags were initially announced, but has been made available just today.
The leather AirTag key ring is available for $35, while the leather loop for $39.
