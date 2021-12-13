Get the Apple AirTag at a great discount now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can currently buy an Apple AirTag for just $25 at Woot. The offer is valid for Amazon Prime members, but others can get it for just $2 more. Delivery by Christmas is guaranteed. Unfortunately, there is a limit on how many AirTags can be purchased by a single customer. You can only get one of Apple’s tracking devices at this price.
The Apple AirTag was released earlier this year. It is Apple’s first tracking device, and its purpose is to track your belongings. You can easily find them via the Find My app on your Apple device. The AirTag is small and light, and its battery lasts at least a year before it needs a replacement. You can also purchase accessories for the AirTag, like a keychain case.
Even though the AirTag has great tracking abilities, it comes with an anti-stalking function. If the AirTag hasn’t been in contact with the owner’s Apple device, it starts to alert of its presence using sound. This feature prevents stockers from following their victims without their knowledge.
Thinking of stocking your ex with an AirTag? Not on Apple's watch.
Unfortunately, this also means that it isn’t the best car tracking device out there. There wouldn’t be a problem if you use your car every day as the AirTag in your vehicle will establish a connection with the locating device every time you're in the car, but if that’s not the case and you use your car less often, it could alert a criminal stealing your car when they’re on the move. The AirTag detects movement and alerts of its presence by sounding an alert.
In order to locate itself, the AirTag uses other Apple devices that are in close proximity. This means that passers-by should have an iPhone or another Apple device like an iPad or a MacBook. This way, the device detects the AirTag and automatically sends data to Apple for the AirTag’s current location. However, the owner of the Apple device used for location isn’t notified of the process as it happens in the background. For more information check out our Apple AirTag review.