Apple's second-gen AirPods are down to their lowest ever price at Walmart and Amazon

Apple's second-gen AirPods are down to their lowest ever price at Walmart and Amazon
While Apple doesn't generally like to compete in the low-cost segments of the world's largest and fastest-growing consumer tech industries, the somewhat unlikely survival of the second-gen AirPods to this day has essentially guaranteed that would eventually happen... in one form or another.

Originally released more than three and a half years ago, the non-noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are still available directly from their manufacturer at an arguably excessive list price of $129 a pair with a wired charging case included... or you can purchase them right now from Walmart or Amazon.

Both retailers are charging a whopping 50 bucks under that MSRP, which was itself permanently reduced a while back from a $159 launch price in the spring of 2019. Discounted many times since then (and especially after last year's AirPods 3 release), the AirPods 2 are now cheaper than ever before, at least in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a standard manufacturer warranty included.

As such, there's really no way to know how long these totally unprecedented deals might last, but if we were to venture a guess, we'd say... not very long. Of course, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 are right around the corner, but given their advanced age, the second-gen non-Pro AirPods could go out of stock... for good any day now.

Bottom line, bargain hunters with an iPhone in their possession and an unquenchable thirst for all Apple products have no reason to put off a purchase. At this new all-time low price, 2019's AirPods are definitely some of the best budget wireless earbuds available in late 2022, continuing to shine with their flawless connectivity, effortless setup, always-on Hey Siri support, and even the overall sound quality while delivering decidedly decent battery life and a design loved by so many.
