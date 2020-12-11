Suppliers say Apple's AirPods Max won't be nearly as popular as regular Airpods
AirPods Max won't make much of a difference to suppliers
Taiwan-based Compeq and Unitech have been shipping rigid-flex boards to be used inside AirPods for quite some time and have also been chosen to supply the printed circuit boards used inside AirPods Max.
Compared to wireless earbuds, the segment in which AirPods and AirPods Pro compete, over-ear headphones sold less than half the number of units globally last quarter — 45 million vs 20 million units, to be precise.
Demand for AirPods Max seems to have exceeded Apple's expectations
DigiTimes also points out that traditional brands such as Sony, Bose, and JBL are the firm market leaders and also offer products at much lower price points, meaning Apple is unlikely to experience the level of success it has seen in the past.
There does seem to be some good news, though. Unlike the HomePod, which Apple expected to be a massive success but ultimately failed, demand for AirPods Max seems to have exceeded expectations.
Most of the AirPods Max variants are currently backordered through March 2021. It’s worth noting that there may not have been as much stock as usual due to the pandemic, but such a massive delay is still a good sign.
