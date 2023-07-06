Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Save $99 on Apple's stylish high-end AirPods Max headphones; get a pair from Walmart

Apple Deals
Grab Apple's ultra premium AirPods Max headphones with a sweet $99 discount from Walmart
If you have always wanted to get your hands on a pair of Apple's AirPods Max, the best wireless headphones for Apple users, now is the time to act while they are available with a sweet discount at Walmart. The retailer is currently offering the Space Gray-colored version of these awesome headphones for just $449.99, which is $99 below their usual $549 sticker price.

The AirPods Max have everything you wish your new headphones to have. First, being an Apple product, they have a very stylish design. They are elegant, clean, and simplistic and are entirely made of metal. While they are a bit heavy, their weight is something you can easily get used to over time.

Of course, the most important aspect of a pair of headphones is not whether they are heavy or not; it's their sound. And these bad boys sound pretty incredible. They have a clean and highly detailed sound profile that also offers a good amount of bass.

In addition to their stylish design and great sound, the AirPods Max feature an impressive ANC. Now, we must note that there are headphones with an even better ANC on the market, but the noise canceling on these will easily silence most of the pesky noises out there. Just like the ANC, the Transparency Mode on the AirPods Max is also pretty great. You will be able to hear almost everything around you with Transparency Mode turned on.

As for the AirPods Max's battery life, the headphones should offer you 20 hours of listening time before the need to top them up again.

All of these features, as well as the $99 discount that Walmart is currently offering turn the AirPods Max into a pretty nice bargain, especially if you are already an Apple user.

