This 'pristine' Apple AirPods Max deal is... the best we've seen in a long time
If you're the least bit familiar with how technology works, you probably already know that the vast majority of consumer products tend to become more affordable with time. Most of them much more affordable, in fact, as demand declines and new and improved devices step into the limelight.
But that's not always the case for Apple products, especially when the Cupertino-based tech giant takes its sweet time with upgrades and new generations. The late 2020-released AirPods Max, for instance, have yet to receive a sequel, which is most likely one of the main reasons why it's so hard to get these bad boys at a substantial discount to this day.
Originally priced at $549, Apple's first-ever own-brand over-ear headphones have dropped as low as $429 on a few occasions in the past, recently sticking to $450 and higher at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. But true bargain hunters probably know that Woot is also worth taking into consideration... with the usual asterisks and stipulations.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $369.99 for a pair of AirPods Max, the "catch" being a 90-day warranty included with these "factory reconditioned" units. We're not talking about your everyday refurbs here, mind you, but rather "pristine" audio accessories for your iPhone or Android handset with "no visible scratches or blemishes" whatsoever.
In other words, you're dealing with "practically brand new" units guaranteed to look and work flawlessly, which means the short warranty might be a compromise well worth making to get a total discount of around 180 bucks.
This is the lowest price we've seen for a refurbished or "reconditioned" pair of AirPods Max at a retailer like Woot in several months, and curiously enough, it currently beats a very similar "renewed" deal run by... Woot on Amazon by a cool $55.
If you don't want to do business with Woot at all, Amazon can hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at $72 under their regular price in a number of different colors, which is... not a very good deal.
