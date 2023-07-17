This 'pristine' Apple AirPods Max deal is... the best we've seen in a long time

much





Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Green and Pink Colors, Factory Reconditioned, Pristine Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included $179 off (33%) $369 99 $549 Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Green and Pink Colors, Renewed Condition, 90-Day Amazon Renewed Guarantee $124 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $72 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Originally priced at $549, Apple's first-ever own-brand over-ear headphones have dropped as low as $429 on a few occasions in the past, recently sticking to $450 and higher at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart . But true bargain hunters probably know that Woot is also worth taking into consideration... with the usual asterisks and stipulations.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $369.99 for a pair of AirPods Max, the "catch" being a 90-day warranty included with these "factory reconditioned" units. We're not talking about your everyday refurbs here, mind you, but rather "pristine" audio accessories for your iPhone or Android handset with "no visible scratches or blemishes" whatsoever.





In other words, you're dealing with "practically brand new" units guaranteed to look and work flawlessly, which means the short warranty might be a compromise well worth making to get a total discount of around 180 bucks.





This is the lowest price we've seen for a refurbished or "reconditioned" pair of AirPods Max at a retailer like Woot in several months, and curiously enough, it currently beats a very similar "renewed" deal run by... Woot on Amazon by a cool $55.





If you don't want to do business with Woot at all, Amazon can hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at $72 under their regular price in a number of different colors, which is... not a very good deal.

If you're the least bit familiar with how technology works, you probably already know that the vast majority of consumer products tend to become more affordable with time. Most of themmore affordable, in fact, as demand declines and new and improved devices step into the limelight.