Accessories Apple Deals Audio

The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong
Unveiled less than two months ago, Apple's non-Pro third-gen true wireless earbuds were not expected to headline our list of the best AirPods Black Friday deals this year for, well, obvious reasons.

It was therefore pretty surprising to see Amazon offer a decent $24 discount at checkout well ahead of the big day, with an additional $5 in savings then made available for everyone on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

As the two shopping "holidays" are now decidedly in the rearview mirror, you might be even more surprised to find that the AirPods 3 can still be purchased at a combined $29.01 off their $179 list price after a $9.01 instant markdown and an extra $20 reduced at checkout.

As is often the case with Amazon's killer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on some of the world's most popular gadgets, this promotion has been in stock on and off during the extended November 26 - 29 weekend, returning as demand subsided to cater to previously unlucky or hesitant bargain hunters.

There's really no more room for hesitation if you're in the market for some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season, as the AirPods 3 are still sold at $179 a pair by the likes of Best Buy, Target, and of course, Apple itself.

There are almost certainly no higher discounts on the horizon, and if you don't pull the trigger right now, you'll risk not receiving these bad boys in time for Christmas, or even worse, Amazon bumping them back up to their regular price for good. Or at least until the AirPods Pro 2 finally see daylight to make Apple's only noise-cancelling earbuds obsolete.

That's right, the non-Pro AirPods 3 come without state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow, nonetheless offering outstanding spatial audio, a decidedly sleek and comfortable design, solid battery life, and IPX4 water resistance on their way to dominating the global true wireless earbuds industry.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
Nov 01, 2021, 4:18 AM, by Rado Minkov
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
Nov 01, 2021, 8:26 AM, by Rado Minkov
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
Nov 04, 2021, 9:23 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Oct 25, 2021, 2:36 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

