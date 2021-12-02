The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong

The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It was therefore pretty surprising to see Amazon offer a decent $24 discount at checkout well ahead of the big day, with an additional $5 in savings then made available for everyone on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.
As the two shopping "holidays" are now decidedly in the rearview mirror, you might be even more surprised to find that the AirPods 3 can still be purchased at a combined $29.01 off their $179 list price after a $9.01 instant markdown and an extra $20 reduced at checkout.
There's really no more room for hesitation if you're in the market for some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season, as the AirPods 3 are still sold at $179 a pair by the likes of Best Buy, Target, and of course, Apple itself.
That's right, the non-Pro AirPods 3 come without state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow, nonetheless offering outstanding spatial audio, a decidedly sleek and comfortable design, solid battery life, and IPX4 water resistance on their way to dominating the global true wireless earbuds industry.