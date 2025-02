Apple's AI ally in China makes a $52 billion move that might make US rivals nervous

Starting off 2025 strong, Alibaba is making waves in China's AI scene, attracting investors with strategic moves. For example, Starting off 2025 strong, Alibaba is making waves in China's AI scene, attracting investors with strategic moves. For example, Apple is among the companies turning to local giants like Alibaba and Baidu (the Google Search of China) to help launch its Apple Intelligence in China.



In fact, the two have reportedly teamed up to create an on-device system that will tweak Apple's AI models for iPhones, iPads, and Macs in China. This system will filter and censor AI output to comply with China's strict government regulations.



The AI race is heating up like never before, with companies across the globe fighting to stay on top. Right now, it's mainly a showdown between US big tech companies and their Chinese counterparts. For example, just recently, DeepSeek, a Chinese AI chatbot, actually outpaced ChatGPT in App Store downloads. But there's another huge player in China that's set to grow even bigger.Alibaba, one of the world's biggest e-commerce and retail giants, has announced plans to invest a massive 380 billion yuan (about $52.44 billion when directly converted) into its cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next three years. This amount is more than what Alibaba has spent on these areas in the past decade combined.