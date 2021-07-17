Batterygate (2021); Apple accused of throttling recent handsets including the iPhone 12 5G









By the end of 2017, Apple sent out an apology and dropped the price to replace certain iPhone batteries by 63%. The whole affair has been forever memorialized by iPhone fans with the #batterygate hashtag. Eventually, Apple settled a Class-Action lawsuit with each U.S. member of the class entitled to approximately $25. In iOS 11.3, Apple added the Battery Health meter that it still has available today in iOS 14.









The consumer group has written a letter to Apple asking the manufacturer to come up with a way to compensate users of affected iPhone models. If Apple does not respond to the organization's liking, it could decide to take the tech giant to court.







Later this year, owners of eligible iPhone models will have the option of updating to iOS 15 or continue running iOS 14 while receiving security patches. Meanwhile, if it turns out that this throttling is the result of a bug, Apple could push out an update to fix the issue.

