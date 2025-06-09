Apple puts the A in Accessibility: Check out these great features









Accessibility Nutrition Labels on the App Store



Apple introduced Accessibility Nutrition Labels on App Store product pages. These labels will give users clear information about what assistive features an app supports. Apple introduced Accessibility Nutrition Labels on App Store product pages. These labels will give users clear information about what assistive features an app supports.



These labels will also help developers better showcase the inclusive elements of their apps, creating a more transparent and user-friendly App Store experience.



A new Braille Access



Apple is also launching Braille Access, which is a unified and powerful tool set for braille users on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro





Arguably the most standout feature is the integration of Live Captions directly into Braille displays, allowing real-time conversation transcription in braille.



Accessibility Reader: Apple’s new systemwide reading mode



Designed for users who have dyslexia, low vision, or cognitive disabilities, Accessibility Reader transforms the way text is displayed on Apple devices. It is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro , and it lets you customize font style, color, spacing, and more.



It also supports Spoken Content, and can be launched from anywhere — including from the Magnifier app, enabling interaction with physical text like books or menus.



Share Accessibility Settings: Use your settings on someone else’s device

Apple introduced Share Accessibility Settings, a new feature that lets users temporarily apply their personalized accessibility settings — like VoiceOver, Zoom, or larger text — on another Apple device.



Live Listen now works with Apple Watch



Apple is making it easier to follow conversations in real time with Live Listen controls, which are now available on Apple Watch.









With Live listen, you can pause, resume, or scroll through recent transcripts with an Apple Watch.



Apple Vision Pro gains hands-free accessibility



is getting major upgrades to help users navigate the world more independently. With Zoom enhancements, users can magnify their entire view through the Vision Pro ’s main camera.



visionOS is getting major upgrades to help users navigate the world more independently. With Zoom enhancements, users can magnify their entire view through the Vision Pro's main camera.

Meanwhile, Live Recognition can describe surroundings, read text, and identify people or objects. Apple is also opening up the camera to approved apps like Be My Eyes, allowing real-time assistance directly within the headset.



Magnifier Comes to Mac





Magnifier is a key accessibility tool on iPhones and iPads, and it is now coming to macOS too. The new Magnifier app for Mac uses a connected camera — including the iPhone’s via Continuity Camera — to zoom in on documents, whiteboards, and objects in the real world.



Magnifier is a key accessibility tool on iPhones and iPads, and it is now coming to macOS too. The new Magnifier app for Mac uses a connected camera — including the iPhone's via Continuity Camera — to zoom in on documents, whiteboards, and objects in the real world.

It's customizable too, allowing users to adjust brightness, contrast, color filters, and to capture views for later reference. When paired with the new Accessibility Reader, Magnifier can help users with low vision interact with both physical and digital text.





Here are some of the other standout additions:

Background Sounds now include EQ settings and new automation options in Shortcuts.

now include EQ settings and new automation options in Shortcuts. Personal Voice can now be created in under a minute using just 10 phrases — and it supports Spanish (Mexico).

can now be created in under a minute using just 10 phrases — and it supports Spanish (Mexico). Vehicle Motion Cues are coming to Mac, helping reduce motion sickness while in transit.

are coming to Mac, helping reduce motion sickness while in transit. Eye Tracking and Head Tracking get more powerful, letting users control iPhones and iPads with simple movements or dwell gestures.

get more powerful, letting users control iPhones and iPads with simple movements or dwell gestures. A new protocol is coming for Brain-Computer Interfaces , expanding support for users with severe mobility impairments.

, expanding support for users with severe mobility impairments. Assistive Access now supports simplified media playback on Apple TV.

now supports simplified media playback on Apple TV. Music Haptics become more customizable, allowing users to feel vocals or full songs through iPhone vibrations.

become more customizable, allowing users to feel vocals or full songs through iPhone vibrations. Name Recognition debuts in Sound Recognition , letting users who are hard of hearing know when someone is calling their name.

debuts in , letting users who are hard of hearing know when someone is calling their name. Voice Control adds a new programming mode in Xcode and expands to more languages, including Korean , Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Turkish , and more.

adds a new programming mode in Xcode and expands to more languages, including , (Saudi Arabia), , and more. CarPlay gains support for Large Text and additional sound notifications like crying babies and sirens. Here are some of the other standout additions: