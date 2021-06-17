Students get free 2nd gen AirPods with an iPad Pro (2021) or iPad Air (2020) purchase during promo

It feels as though the school year just ended in some states and already Apple is reminding students that the beginning of the next school year is drawing nigh. The tech giant has announced its Back to School deal for 2021 and it includes a free pair of AirPods with the purchase of an eligible iMac or iPad device. If the student wants to pay extra, he/she can convert the free AirPods into a free AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.







The free AirPods are available with the purchase of an iPad Pro (2021) or the iPad Air (2020). The deal is also offered with the purchase of an iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air including custom models built-to-order.





With the promotion, students are saving $159 to receive the free second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case. Replacing the wired charging case with a wireless one will cost $40, and for $90 a student can upgrade to the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case.





Besides benefiting from the free AirPods or lower priced upgrades, Apple is giving the student a 5%-10% discount on the price of the eligible device that they buy. For example, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with education pricing is $749. So until September 27th when the promotion ends, students can score an M1 powered tablet and a second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case for $749.







Right now the Back to School promo is available only in the states although traditionally Apple includes other markets, like the U.K., a few weeks after the U.S. launch. To check out the promotion you should visit Apple's Back to School page by tapping on this link