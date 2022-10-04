People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power

Although Apple is rumored to release new iPad Pro models this month, the 2021 iPad Pro will always have its own place by virtue of being the first slate with Apple's Intel-rivaling M series chips. They were on the pricier side but right now, Amazon is selling the pre-loved 11-inch iPad Pro in excellent condition for just $699.97.





The iPad Pro is without a doubt one of the best tablets around and delivers PC-like performance in a lightweight form factor.





The 11-inch model sports an impressive LCD Pro Motion screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother animations. It also has a new ultra-wide front camera with the Center Stage feature that keeps you in the shot no matter how much you move around.





The dual camera system offers decent image quality and there is even a lidar sensor for use with AR apps.





11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro 3rd Gen 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD 120Hz | Apple M1 chip | Dual camera system with TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | 7,538mAh battery | Wi-Fi + Cellular $250 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





The tablet has a 7,538mAh battery under the hood and lasts longer than most tablets out there. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus and keyboards.





Amazon is currently selling the Wi-Fi and 5G model for $699.97. If you were to buy this new, it would cost you $999. It doesn't make a lot of sense to spend that kind of money on a slate when you can get a fully functional refurbished model with Amazon Renewed Guarantee for $300 less.





It's selling out fast so you clearly don't have long to take advantage of the deal.



