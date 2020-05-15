Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale at big discounts in multiple variants





The seventh-gen non-Pro and non-Mini iPad normally costs $329 and up, but for a no doubt limited time only, the entry-level 32GB storage configuration is priced at $79.01 less than that on Amazon in a single space gray paint job.



We're obviously talking about a non-LTE-enabled tablet here, but fret not because you can also save big on several models equipped with cellular connectivity at the time of this writing.



If you're looking to combine 4G LTE speeds with 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, for instance, you can pay 79 bucks less than the usual price of $459 in your choice of silver or space gray hues. Meanwhile, the 128GB cellular-capable iPad 10.2, which would normally set you back $549, is currently up for grabs at an even heftier $89.01 markdown in a space gray color.



Circling back to Wi-Fi-only versions, we find the gold and space gray 128GB flavors priced at 30 bucks less than usual, which is hardly the best deal available right now. The 10.2-inch iPad is also hardly the best tablet money can buy, but its appeal depends and varies greatly on how much you spend to get that ancient Apple A10 Fusion processor, decent screen, solid battery life, middling 8MP rear and 1.2MP front-facing cameras, and annoying one-sided "stereo" speakers.



At its list price, the latest "regular" iPad is definitely a hard pass, but after taking these substantial discounts into consideration, the 10.2-inch slate actually becomes pretty compelling for folks unwilling to spend hundreds of dollars more on an iPad Air or Pro.