Apple Tablets Deals

Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale at big discounts in multiple variants

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 15, 2020, 10:16 AM
Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale at big discounts in multiple variants
Well, isn't this a happy little coincidence. Less than 24 hours after reporting on the latest plausible speculation regarding Apple's next budget-friendly iPad, we're tremendously excited to bring you news of a bunch of killer deals available on the 2019-released 10.2-inch model.

The seventh-gen non-Pro and non-Mini iPad normally costs $329 and up, but for a no doubt limited time only, the entry-level 32GB storage configuration is priced at $79.01 less than that on Amazon in a single space gray paint job. 

We're obviously talking about a non-LTE-enabled tablet here, but fret not because you can also save big on several models equipped with cellular connectivity at the time of this writing.

If you're looking to combine 4G LTE speeds with 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, for instance, you can pay 79 bucks less than the usual price of $459 in your choice of silver or space gray hues. Meanwhile, the 128GB cellular-capable iPad 10.2, which would normally set you back $549, is currently up for grabs at an even heftier $89.01 markdown in a space gray color.

Circling back to Wi-Fi-only versions, we find the gold and space gray 128GB flavors priced at 30 bucks less than usual, which is hardly the best deal available right now. The 10.2-inch iPad is also hardly the best tablet money can buy, but its appeal depends and varies greatly on how much you spend to get that ancient Apple A10 Fusion processor, decent screen, solid battery life, middling 8MP rear and 1.2MP front-facing cameras, and annoying one-sided "stereo" speakers.

At its list price, the latest "regular" iPad is definitely a hard pass, but after taking these substantial discounts into consideration, the 10.2-inch slate actually becomes pretty compelling for folks unwilling to spend hundreds of dollars more on an iPad Air or Pro.

Related phones

iPad 10.2-inch
Apple iPad 10.2-inch View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.2 inches
    2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 8827 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale at big discounts in multiple variants
Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale at big discounts in multiple variants
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at less than $200 and the Pixel 4 XL at under $300
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at less than $200 and the Pixel 4 XL at under $300
-$400
Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
-$140
Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time
Expires in - 1m 2wMicrosoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time
Microsoft's hot new Surface Go 2 tablet is already discounted in an 'Essentials Bundle'
Microsoft's hot new Surface Go 2 tablet is already discounted in an 'Essentials Bundle'
-$70
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless