App suggestions hit your Pixel's home screen with Android 11 beta 1

What the hell is going on? After installing Android 11 beta 1 on our Pixel 2 XL , it's like a whole new device. At least it feels like a whole new device. Scrolling seems so zippy and the phone seems so much faster in general. Of course, it could simply be our imagination. If you own a Pixel 2 series or later, you can install the beta on your phone right now as long as you keep a few things in mind: there are bugs, certain apps might not work correctly, and the battery life is horrible. So if your Pixel is your daily driver, don't even think about installing the beta yet. And keep in mind that if you install the beta, you must see it through to the end-the release of the final version of Android 11-unless you go through a factory reset and return to Android 10.