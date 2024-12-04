Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Would you pay 99 cents to make sure your iOS or Android device isn't infected with Pegasus spyware?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
A mysterious hooded figure whose face is blacked out is looking at stolen personal data from a smartphone on a laptop.
Pegasus is serious spyware created by NSO Group, an Israeli cyber-intelligence group. The spyware is designed to be remotely installed on iOS and Android phones covertly and will exploit zero-day vulnerabilities which are ones that Apple or Google don't know about. And with zero-click exploits, the malware can be set off without any user interaction required. That makes Pegasus incredibly dangerous.

There reportedly is a specific iMessage that when received by an iPhone infected with Pegasus, will compromise the security of that particular device even if the user never opened the iMessage or had any interactions with it. By saying compromised, we mean that the user's personal data can be accessed by the attacker. NSO Group says that it sells Pegasus only to governments as a way to help fight crime and terrorism. But it has been used by certain governments as spyware installed on the phones belonging to certain people.

While most Pegasus targets are high-profile journalists, political dissidents, executives of global companies, and lawyers, mobile device security firm iVerify wondered whether it could create a scan that any smartphone user could use and in five minutes make sure that they are free of being infected by Pegasus. In May, iVerify created the Mobile Threat Hunting feature for the iVerify app and used it on 2,500 self-scanned devices from its user base.

"When we launched our Mobile Threat Hunting feature we had no idea we were about to challenge everything the tech world thought it knew about mobile security. We created a solution that put powerful threat detection directly into users' hands – a full mobile threat hunt scan completed in just five minutes, right on their smartphone."-iVerify

With the 2,500 phones, the test discovered seven Pegasus infections. AS iVerify said, "We uncovered seven Pegasus infections – a number that might seem small, but represents a massive red flag in the world of mobile security."

The iVerify app can discover if your phone has been infected with Pegasus. | Image credit-Apple - Would you pay 99 cents to make sure your iOS or Android device isn&#039;t infected with Pegasus spyware?
The iVerify app can discover if your phone has been infected with Pegasus. | Image credit-Apple

You can install the iVerify app for iOS by tapping on this link. The app will cost you 99 cents and is now the number one utility app in the App Store. If you have an Android phone, the iVerify app can be installed by pressing on this link. It is also 99 cents for Android users.

"The findings revealed a critical truth: we can only understand the real scope of mobile threats by looking closely. By democratizing malware detection, we're not just protecting devices – we're shining a light into the darkest corners of mobile security, giving users the power to understand and defend against threats that were previously invisible. This wasn't just a technical achievement. It was a fundamental shift in how we approach mobile security – putting power back into the hands of users, one five-minute scan at a time."-iVerify

Interestingly, not all of the Pegasus infections discovered by the app were current. One exploit came from 2023 on iOS 16.6, while another was found infecting iOS 15 back in November 2022. Older infections going back to 2021 and 2022 were found infecting iOS 14 and iOS 15 respectively. This shows that attackers could have been monitoring infected devices for years without the phone owner ever knowing that his personal data was compromised.

You might not feel that you meet the criteria of a typical Pegasus target. But surely it has to be worth 99 cents to be able to install the app and send a diagnostic utility file to iVerify. Within hours, you will receive an analysis letting you know if your phone has been infected by Pegasus. Those who pay the 99 cents to install the app will be allowed to use the Mobile Threat Hunting tool for free once a month.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless