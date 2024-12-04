Would you pay 99 cents to make sure your iOS or Android device isn't infected with Pegasus spyware?



Pegasus is serious spyware created by NSO Group, an Israeli cyber-intelligence group. The spyware is designed to be remotely installed on iOS and Android phones covertly and will exploit zero-day vulnerabilities which are ones that Apple or Google don't know about. And with zero-click exploits, the malware can be set off without any user interaction required. That makes Pegasus incredibly dangerous.





There reportedly is a specific iMessage that when received by an iPhone infected with Pegasus, will compromise the security of that particular device even if the user never opened the iMessage or had any interactions with it. By saying compromised, we mean that the user's personal data can be accessed by the attacker. NSO Group says that it sells Pegasus only to governments as a way to help fight crime and terrorism. But it has been used by certain governments as spyware installed on the phones belonging to certain people.







While most Pegasus targets are high-profile journalists, political dissidents, executives of global companies, and lawyers, mobile device security firm iVerify wondered whether it could create a scan that any smartphone user could use and in five minutes make sure that they are free of being infected by Pegasus. In May, iVerify created the Mobile Threat Hunting feature for the iVerify app and used it on 2,500 self-scanned devices from its user base.









Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the 2,500 phones, the test discovered seven Pegasus infections. AS iVerify said, "We uncovered seven Pegasus infections – a number that might seem small, but represents a massive red flag in the world of mobile security."









Android phone , the iVerify app can be installed by You can install the iVerify app for iOS by tapping on this link . The app will cost you 99 cents and is now the number one utility app in the App Store. If you have an, the iVerify app can be installed by pressing on this link . It is also 99 cents for Android users.











Interestingly, not all of the Pegasus infections discovered by the app were current. One exploit came from 2023 on iOS 16 .6, while another was found infecting iOS 15 back in November 2022. Older infections going back to 2021 and 2022 were found infecting iOS 14 and iOS 15 respectively. This shows that attackers could have been monitoring infected devices for years without the phone owner ever knowing that his personal data was compromised.





You might not feel that you meet the criteria of a typical Pegasus target. But surely it has to be worth 99 cents to be able to install the app and send a diagnostic utility file to iVerify. Within hours, you will receive an analysis letting you know if your phone has been infected by Pegasus. Those who pay the 99 cents to install the app will be allowed to use the Mobile Threat Hunting tool for free once a month.

